Every sneaker releasing under Nike Doernbecher Freestyle XIX collection

Nike has continued to empower and help kids annually with the release of its exclusive collaboration with the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital. The latest collection, dubbed Freestyle XIX (!9), features six new footwear options and apparel items. All of the collection items were designed by six kids from the hospital alongside the Swoosh label's team.

The Doernbecher Freestyle partnership between the Swoosh label and Oregon Health and Sciences University's (OHSU) Doernbecher Children's Hospital began in 2004. The collaboration, until now, has raised more than $33 million for the hospital and its patients. The latest 19th Doernbecher collection features six silhouettes, including the Air Jordan 3, Dunk High, Go FlyEase, ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, Cortez, and Air Max 1 '86.

These sneakers are one-of-a-kind and are auctioned and sold to the bidders, with the benefits going to the hospital as a signature fundraiser. The collection features multiple intricate details, hidden messages, and more details to represent the individual child, their medical journey, and the world from their POV.

One hundred percent of the profits from the retail sales are given to the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital. The silhouettes are slated to be released in December.

1) Garrett Amerson: Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low

The first sneaker on the list was designed by 12-year-old Garrett Amerson, who is diagnosed with extreme prematurity. The official site introduces Garrett Amerson as,

"One pound, seven ounces: that’s how much Garrett Amerson weighed when he was born 15 weeks early. Twelve years later, that tiny, tenacious baby has grown into a thriving teen who loves science, plays chess and collects historic hats."

Garrett has designed the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low sneaker, which gives a nod to the Pacific Northwest. The shoe features textured rock on the upper, along with trees, mountains, and waterfall graphics on the tongue. The blue waterfall tongue adds to the hiking aesthetic, alongside the realistic mud splatters on the midsoles.

The midsoles and outsoles feature three shades of brown to give a hiking aesthetic. The upper of the shoe is covered with translucent material, with cloudy outsoles and pine trees. The lacelet features a purple butterfly graphic on the right sock liner to give a nod to his twin brother, who lost his life in the NICU. Other than the shoe, Garrett designed a windrunner jacket and GLA cap.

2) Macey Bodily: Nike Dunk High

15-year-old Macey Bodily, who was diagnosed with brain tumor and narcolepsy, designed a Nike Dunk High makeover. The official site introduces Macey as,

""She believed she could so she did.” That phrase guides Macey Bodily in everything she does, so she made sure to give it a place of honor on her flower-powered shoe. As for the grey ribbon on the upper, that’s to represent her status as a brain cancer survivor."

The floral-patterned Dunk High sneaker was hand-painted by Macey. The shoe features a repeated all-over print on the upper. The phrase "She believed she could so she did" is added to the midsoles to represent Macey and her family's mantra.

The tongue is featured with a chocolate chip cookie graphic, while the inner tongue features the cookie's recipe. Other than Dunk, Macey designed a fleece hoodie and a cross-body bag.

3) Hailey Leyva: Nike Air Max 1 '86

8-year-old Hailey Levya suffered from congenital cyanotic heart disease and chose to express her story with a Nike Air Max 1 sneaker makeover. The official site introduces Hailey as,

"Hailey has had five surgeries to fix the valves of her heart, so she honored her medical journey with a special heart-inspired shoe. The logo on the tongue and sock liner is an exact replica of her one-of-a-kind heart, while shiny gold accents reflect her sparkly personality."

The Air Max 1 sneaker model features five hand-drawn hearts on the toe box to represent each member of her family. Alongside the shoe, Hailey added a detachable bracelet with 10 charms to represent her favorite things, including customizable dolls.

The shoe features squiggly lines on the midsoles and laces, which are drawn by Hailey to represent the calm ocean waves. The tongue further features an anatomical heart logo, which was drawn by Hailey's doctor to capture her "very special heart." Other than the Air Max 1, Hailey designed a club fleece hoodie and a backpack.

4) Sydney Little: Nike Cortez

14-year-old Sydney Little, who was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, designed a Nike Cortez makeover. The official site introduces Sydney as,

"Sydney Little is a talented artist and competitive swimmer who refuses to let her arthritis pain slow her down. Her design is a walking masterpiece filled with her hand-drawn artwork and features interchangeable elements so you can wear it your way."

The Cortez sneakers' heel counters feature Sydney's hand-drawn floral print in vibrant green to showcase both her favorite flower and color. The shoe's heels use hook-and-loop material with multiple hand-drawn patches. The shoe further features Sydney's heart-shaped logo throughout the upper.

The shoe further adds advice such as "Keep Swimming" and "You'll get through it" lettering. The outsoles feature a glow-in-the-dark pattern mimicking water reflection within a pool. The glow-in-the-dark profile swooshes finish off the look. Other than Cortez, Sydney designed a tee, sweatpants, and hibiscus flower patches.

5) Hugo Covarrubias Molina: Nike Air Jordan 3

14-year-old Hugo is suffering from Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome. For the 19th Doernbecher Freestyle collection, Hugo has designed a Nike Air Jordan 3 makeover. The official site introduces Hugo as,

"Hugo “Juice” Covarrubias Molina was born with a rare disorder that causes one side of his body to grow larger than the other. He used to feel self-conscious about it, but Hugo has learned to embrace his uniqueness and designed a shoe that encourages others to do the same."

Hugo's Air Jordan 3 sneaker model is designed with motivational quotes at the center, including "It's OK to be different" lettering on the green transparent outsoles. The color scheme of green and blue represents Hugo's favorite football team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Hugo also added gold-plated hangtags, which can be used as a pendant on a necklace, to represent his love for gold chains. The inner tongue of the shoe features woven patches to list his mom, dad, and his heroes. The other inner tongue is left blank to give the wearer a choice to fill in the names of their own heroes.

The transparent heel tabs feature Hugo's logo alongside the "Juice" lettering. The cool-dripping green pattern is added to give a unique feature to the shoe. The glow-in-the-dark laces finish off the look. Other than AJ3, the collection features Jordan Flight fleece hoodies, sweatpants, and Jordan Brand pendants.

6) Christopher Musquiz Jr.: Nike Go FlyEase

Lastly, Christopher Musquiz Jr. is presenting a new Nike Go FlyEase makeover. Christopher was in a traumatic accident, and the official site introduces his story as,

"Chris Musquiz Jr. was riding his bike to school one morning when he was struck by a car and critically injured. While he lost his leg in the accident, Chris never lost his courage or positivity."

Chris' shoe represents his love for Japanese culture. The shoe features a kimono-inspired wrap and a Mt. Fuji graphic. The upper features a wave pattern to represent his ideal day spent on the beach.

The inner sock liner features Chris' happy place and favorite animal, the White Panda. The sock liner further features the phrase "Smarter than you think." Other than Go FlyEase, Christ designed a game jersey and a cap.

The entire Doernbecher 19 collection features iconic designs that are full of emotions, creativity, and inspiration.