How to create the DIY 'kiss hoodie' from TikTok? Steps explained

A new arts and crafts DIY trend called the "kiss hoodie" has been making the rounds on TikTok recently. While the trend has been around since December 2022, it has gained traction ahead of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

While many choose to buy gifts, others believe it's not about spending money but rather it's about the gesture. Many Gen-Z users have been making these cute handmade painted t-shirts and hoodies to gift to their partners.

One such Kiss Hoodie by a user (image via TikTok/@lauraassar)

It is unclear who came up with the trend, but TikToker Laura, @lauraassar's post was one of the earliest ones circulating. It has over 36 million views and four million likes. She shared the clip with the in-video caption:

"Making kissing hoodie for my bf."

To create one's own kiss hoodie, take a regular plain black t-shirt or a hoodie and personalize it with kiss imprints on a painted patch in front.

Netizens have been experimenting with various designs of the DIY kiss hoodie

To make these simple yet adorable personalized gifts, one will need a plain hoodie in black, but a white one will work as well. One can replace the hoodie with a t-shirt. This will be the canvas.

As with any similar DIY project, one would need masking tape, non-toxic fabric paints, and a paintbrush.

Note: It is essential that the paint is non-toxic to the skin.

Follow these steps to create the kiss hoodies:

Iron the black hoodie to make sure there are no wrinkles. Make sure the working surface is steady and flat. Using masking tape, make an outline of a rectangle in the chest area of the hoodie. Fill the shape with a coat of non-toxic white fabric paint and let it dry completely. Repeat the previous step to add a second coat of white paint. Let it dry completely using a hair dryer. Now one will have a beautiful white base ready to add the kisses. Next one must cover their lips in a color of their choosing. Kiss the rectangle as many times as one wants while replenishing the paint as and when needed. One can even experiment with different colors. (Note: Make sure the paint is cleaned out thoroughly before proceeding). Dry the colored patch completely with a hair dryer. Remove the tape and your gift is ready.

As an added safety measure, some users place a leaf of baking paper on the design and go over it with an iron to ensure it is properly set.

Netizens also spray perfume on the hoodie before gifting it to their partners. User @marianamobbin experimented with colors to create a blue-themed hoodie.

The kiss hoodie trend has inspired many users on the video-sharing platform to experiment with various designs, creating their own versions of the DIY trend. User @wguladiary, embroidered her boyfriend's initials on the sleeve of her project.

This arts and crafts DIY trend is surely a hit among Gen Z users this Valentine's season. Many find it a cute, fun, and affordable gift.

Poll : 0 votes