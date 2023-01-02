How to make your own paper cow? TikTok DIY trend goes viral on platform 

An adorable new DIY trend has gone viral on TikTok that involves users making little paper cow figures. Users all over the video-sharing platform have been showcasing their paper projects, with some even making dedicated profiles for their "pets."

To make a paper cow, simply draw the outlines on paper, color it, and cut out the characters. Users have shared their projects with the hashtag #papercow, which has over 44 million views.

To participate in the trend and make your own pet:

Simply draw and color a cow on a piece of paper. Laminate the silhouette. Alternatively, apply sticky tape all over the drawing to protect the final cutout from wear and tear. Cut out along the outlines

These doll-like flat cutouts were originally made like a cartoonish upright (standing on two legs) standing cow. Now, users have started adding various outfits, hairstyles, and personalities to their cutouts.

TikTokers have been dressing their paper cows, building homes and furniture, and accessorizing their pets

Users gave their pets unique names and started dedicated TikTok accounts documenting their lives. One profile, @bellathepapercow, has a following of over 30,000.

TikTokers are clearly obsessed with their cute little DIY project as it has led many to develop their pets' personalities, dress them up in various outfits, and build paper houses with furniture. Some users also shared posts of their cattle putting on facemasks and applying other beauty products.

Many users on the video-sharing platform have started creating personalized outfits for their cattle friend and even wardrobes and dressers to house them.

Here's how to make DIY clothes for the paper pets:

Lay the cut out on a flat surface and place a piece of plain white paper over it. If it is difficult to see the silhouette underneath, then stick it up on a window and place the paper over then so that the sunlight will allow for better visibility. Draw out the clothes taking the outlines below into consideration. Add colors and patterns. Laminate the drawing or use sticky tape prior to cutting.

Some TikTok trends from 2022

Here are some other trends seen on TikTok last year:

Viral Shoe Theory: This trend had many users, especially Gen-Z, scared that they will get dumped if they gifted or purchased any footwear for their partners. The theory was based on a Chinese superstition.

Condensation Hack: This hack swore to prevent condensation from forming on windows during winters. TikTokers added a bit of washing liquid to the windows to prevent water droplets from forming on the surface which would in turn prevent mold formation. Experts, however, have cautioned that the hack does more harm than good.

"Your Love is Toxic" trend: The trend went viral in November. Users shared videos liting their toxic traits while RealestK's Toxic played in the background.

Viral T27 Christmas Tree: Internet users rushed to their nearest Home Depot to get their hands on the T27, or the 7.5 Grand Duchess Balsam First Christmas Tree. The artificial tree boasted some amazing features and came with built-in lights. The tree was sold out at many stores following its going viral.

