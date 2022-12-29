What is the doge meme dog's name? Netizens extend support as Shiba Inu owner shares leukemia diagnosis

The famous dog behind the “Doge” meme has been diagnosed with leukemia and liver disease, the dog’s owner announced on Tuesday, December 27.

Atsuko Sato, the owner of the 17-year-old Shiba Inu, whose name is Kabosu, took to Instagram to share that she has chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a type of blood and bone marrow cancer, and cholangiohepatitis, an inflammation of the bile ducts, gallbladder, and liver tissue.

Sharing a video of Kabosu on the platform, the owner said:

“Kabosu’s disease names are acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia. Right now, the liver level is very bad and jaundice appears. But antibiotics will definitely improve.”

Atsuko also said that currently, Kabosu has a good appetite and is also having water. The owner, through the post, also thanked the audience for their wishes.

Kabosu, the doge meme dog, became an internet sensation in 2013 after the owner posted a photo of the Shiba Inu with the smirk

This is not the first time the dog owner has addressed Kabosu being sick and unwell. In a few previous posts, the owner informed the masses about Kabosu having blood tests done, after which the doctor informed them about the “dangerous condition” of Kabuso.

Ms. Sato also informed the fans that Kabuso had stopped eating and drinking before Christmas and has been on antibiotics ever since. Other pictures uploaded by Sato showed the Shiba Inu under a blanket, where the owner can be seen feeding the dog with the help of a bottle.

The fact that Kabosu is one of the most recognizable animals on the internet is amassing a lot of good wishes and “get well soon” messages for the dog.

Social media pray for a smooth recovery by posting "get well soon" comments on the owner's post on Instagram. (Image via Instagram)

Ms. Sato thanked everyone for their good wishes and said that the dog is doing much better now. She said:

“It’s going to be alright. Because we get our power from all over the world.”

Living in a world of memes, we all have seen the picture of the famous doge meme dog, who has her paws crossed and is side-eyed with a smirk. The dog became so famous that the recently launched cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, was also inspired by the meme. Last year, the “Doge” meme was sold as an NFT for $4 million, making it the most expensive meme NFT.

The internet saw a wave of popularity of the doge meme dog when people had pastries, landmarks, and many more things inspired by the dog. At the same time, many others have photoshopped Kabosu’s face and used it as memes, GIFs, and images. Her image was also used by Oreo and Stockholm subway stations as advertisements.

Poll : 0 votes