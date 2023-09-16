Nike Dunk High "Gold Suede" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to add multiple makeovers of the iconic Dunk sneaker model throughout 2023. The Swoosh label has launched several iterations of the model, including EMB, Remastered, High-top, Low-top, and more. The latest silhouette to be added to the list is the Dunk High "Gold Suede" makeover.

The Dunk High sneaker model is renewed much less than the low-cut silhouette, but it has been kept in the rotation due to its high popularity and its archival value with the Swoosh label. The latest Dunk High "Gold Suede" sneakers are both aesthetically pleasing and classy.

An official release date of the Dunk High "Gold Suede" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, but according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers sometime in 2023.

The Nike Dunk High "Gold Suede" makeover is kept neutral and eye-catching as it takes a two-toned approach

The upcoming Nike Dunk High "Gold Suede" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label launched the iconic sneaker model Dunk in 1985 as the veteran Peter Moore was the brainchild behind the design. The silhouette was designed by Moore for the hardwood basketball courts. However, over time it has become a streetwear and lifestyle shoe amongst sneakerheads.

Other than the lifestyle and basketball category, the shoe has also been re-interpreted by the skateboarding sub-label. The sneaker model quickly gained popularity amongst the sneakerheads, especially because of its collegiate connections. It also gained attention due to its clean aesthetic.

The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community — skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The latest sneaker to be added into the collection is Dunk High "Gold Suede," which comes clad in white, black, and golden hue. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather and suede material.

The base of the shoe comes clad in white leather, which can be seen added upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, heel tabs, and tongues.

The plain cotton laces are clad in an off-white hue to contrast with the nude tongue tags. The white base contrasts with the gold suede overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, and the ankle collars. More details are added with the black profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

The sock liners of the sneakers are clad in a black hue and feature "Nike" lettering branding in white. The look is finished off with the white midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

The Dunk High sneakers are expected to be released in the coming months via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers. The sneaker model will be released exclusively in women's sizes.