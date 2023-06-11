Nike Dunk Low "Gold Suede" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to pay attention to the Dunk sneaker model in 2023. The label has been actively dropping multiple iterations and colorways for it, including the low-top, high-top, SB, EMB, OG, kids', and women's models. Now, to increase the women's catalog, the swoosh label is dressing the Dunk Low model in a "Gold Suede" hue.

Nike has already launched innumerable makeovers for women's sneakers, including the "Rose Whisper," "Rush Fuschia," and more. The latest "Gold Suede" colorway is for the ladies who are looking for bright, flair-y yet minimalistic and classy design.

The Dunk Low "Gold Suede" sneaker model is slated to be released via Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on June 22, 2023. The pair will be released exclusively in women's sizes.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Gold Suede" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women's sizes

Peter Moore, the great sneaker designer and the Swoosh label's veteran, constructed the silhouette of the Dunk model.

It was designed for hardwood courts (basketball), but was versatile enough to be accepted by other communities. These included lifestyle and skateboarding, who developed various iterations, including SB Dunk, EMB Dunk, Remastered Dunk, and more. The official site introduces the sneaker model as:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

BLVK/ALT NETWORK @BLVKALT



The Nike Dunk Low continues to receive praise for its recent iterations, especially those made with suede materials. The latest offering features a bold "Gold Suede" upper, mimicking the classic two-toned setup… The #nike Dunk Low "Gold Suede" is set to release on June 22nd.

The silhouette was launched in 1985 and has continued to maintain its relevance within the sneaker community. The pair was specially admired by the youth for its association with the collegiate and streetwear worlds.

The Dunk sneaker model has continued to maintain its reputation with the two-toned designs as an epitome of the back-to-school lineup in 90's. The latest "Gold Suede" color scheme also follows a similar aesthetic with a mostly two-toned look. The official SNKRS site introduces the pair as:

"The Dunk Low "Gold Suede" makes it easy to move between seasons. Crafted (almost completely) with premium suede, it's a classic look made new again. Luxe detailing, like the plush liner and elegant tongue label, elevate your 'fit."

Julia Pham @JuliaPh75464074

Update: Nike Dunk Low "Gold Suede" 🥇

Release Date: June 22nd, 2023 ($120)

It further states:

"The high-contrast Celestial Gold and Sail colorway simplifies your winter-to-spring wardrobe change. And if that's not enough, the padded collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of mostly suede material, with the base of sail hue. The sail hue can be seen placed upon the toe boxes, mid-panels, elongated tongues, and the heels. It contrasts with the "Celestial Gold" overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, heel counters, and heel tabs.

The pair also features more details, such as a darker shade of gold added upon the profile swooshes. Another hue is added into the mix with the navy added upon the "Nike" branding, placed upon the heel tabs, tongues, and the sockliners. The pair will be released on June 22, 2023, for $120.

