Nike Dunk Low "Mint Foam" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike has been the most active in dropping various Dunk sneaker model color schemes in 2021. The Swoosh label has continued to launch innumerable colorways upon multiple Dunk's iterations, including SB, OG, kids', and women's sizes.

The latest sneaker makeover to make an appearance is Dunk Low "Mint Foam," which will be released in GS sizes. The pair has opted for a classic, chic, yet intricate design, which immediately captures the attention of a sneakerhead. Additionally, the shoe pair's soft colors will help little sneakerheads look cooler.

The Dunk Low "Mint Foam" sneakers are rumored to launch via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on June 6, 2023. The pair will be sold at a price of for $95 in big kids' sizes.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Mint Foam" sneakers will be released exclusively in grade school sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Mint Foam" sneakers will be released exclusively in grade school sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Peter Moore, the Swoosh label's veteran, designed the silhouette of the legendary Dunk model. The beloved silhouette was then launched via the Swoosh label in 1985 as a part of the basketball shoe lineup. Upon its release, the shoe gained popularity among sneakerheads, especially the younger generation, thanks to its many charms and its attachment to the "collegiate" look.

Moreover, the shoe's two-toned designs as a part of affiliations with collegiate basketball teams added to its reputation as the epitome of back-to-school fashion in the 1990s.

Even after 38 years, the sneaker model is one of the most popular shoes in the Nike's shoe lineup. As a result, the Swoosh label has dressed it in multiple modern colorways over the years.

Introducing the Dunk silhouette and its current-day relevance in the sneaker field, the official Swoosh label writes:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The latest Dunk Low "Mint Foam" sneakers, also nicknamed as "Pastel Paisley" via Sneaker News, comes in a White/ Phantom/Mint Foam color scheme. The official Swoosh label's site says:

"Whether you're a hooper, skater or just love kicks, the Dunk Low has been a favorite for many athletes for decades. Pastel and iridescent accents bring colorful energy to the subtle paisley pattern, while the rubber sole gives grip and traction. It's time to play."

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS

GS Nike Dunk Low 'Phantom/Mint Foam'

=> Ad: Dropping June 6thGS Nike Dunk Low 'Phantom/Mint Foam'=> bit.ly/3OAZ2dx Ad: Dropping June 6thGS Nike Dunk Low 'Phantom/Mint Foam'=> bit.ly/3OAZ2dx https://t.co/Zam9lkUOI9

The sneaker makeover gives Easter holiday vibes and features appropriate pastel treatment. A luminous reflective finish is added throughout the upper. Whereas the base of the shoe is clad in white hue, the overlays are in gradient hues of pastel with a paisley print infused upon them.

Aside from that, the iconic profile swooshes on medial and lateral profiles are done in vibrant mint hue, which also matches the "Nike" branded heel tabs. Another hue is added into the mix with the addition of bright yellow features along the tongue trims and insoles. The tongue is in a reflective treatment, which shows multiple hues under right lighting conditions. The look is then finished off with cream rubber outsoles.

Poll : 0 votes