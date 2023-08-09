Nike Cortez ‘72 “Black/Coconut Milk” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The iteration of Nike Cortez in black/coconut milk is about to drop on the shelves. Carrying the heritage of the Swoosh brand, Cortez has witnessed the brand's transition and has produced more than 700 plus variations so far.

This black and coconut milk colorway is crafted for male feet, which will be launched soon, and the same female rendition has been launched with slight alterations.

Since its inception, the shoe has won several hearts as a low-weight running shoe and gradually became a street staple. From the famous movie Forest Gump to Whitney Houston in the super bowl in 1991, Cortez got numerous exposure back then.

In present days, collaborations with Bella Hadid, Kendrick Lamar, and the Netflix original, Stranger Things show the huge fandom around the shoe line since its beginning days.

This colorway will hit stores in 2023 with a price tag of $90. However, the official release date is yet to come.

Nike Cortez'72 coconut white and black iteration got the retro touch

Nike Cortez has a history since its inception in 1972. Behind the 'Kortez' name, a collaboration, lawsuit, and creativity are hidden, starting with Nike's co-founder, Bill Bowerman, an Oregon-based tracking coach.

The Kortez sneaker line began when Nike was named 'Blue Ribbon Sports.' This was the by-product of Bill Bowerman and Japanese shoe company Onitsuka Tiger's collaboration. The sneaker became a favorite running shoe, but the founders had serious naming problems.

They wanted to keep it 'the Aztec' to pay tribute to the Mesoamericans converted into Mexicans, but Adidas already had the shoe line with the same name. So, keeping a symbolic meaning, the Bowerman company named it after Hernan Cortez, who conquered the Aztecs and his city.

Based on the retro model, the black polished tumbled leather silhouette is clubbed with the white sole. The outer sole has twisting patterns for more grip, and it is layered with the midsole with a black patch on it.

The sued featured swoosh is smartly painted in crisp white on the tumbled leather upper, which continues to the heel tab. The classic black Nike logo is etched on the white geometrical pattern heel tab. The canvas tongue also gets a jet-black branding mark when the lace lock carries another tiny swoosh logo.

The minimalistic design with a polished matte finish upper gets a few panels on the toe case, marked with whipped stitching. Because of its slender shape, buying the bigger half-size is highly suggested.

Originally designed as the runner shoe, Cortez got a huge response from pop culture. However, working-class families could afford it, too, as the price was pretty affordable. Also, with its high exposure with Farrah Fawcett in Charlie's Angel, the shoe got a huge fan base.

Apart from the working class, the gang member highly clad this sneaker line, gradually becoming the signature silhouette of gangs. One could easily mark them through their sneakers which resulted in a strict banning of the shoe from schools.

This sneaker model stills get the love for its marvelous sleek look with leather silhouette and affordable price. This black/coconut milk colorway is reported to be dropped on the shelves soon. The release date is yet to be announced. Fans can afford the colorway for $90.