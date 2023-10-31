Air Jordan 1 Low "Cracked Suede Tan Russet" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike's Jordan brand continues to appeal to sneaker enthusiasts with creative concepts for Air Jordan 1 sneaker designs. Now, the refined Air Jordan 1 Low "Cracked Suede Tan Russet" comes as the latest installment to this continually evolving collection.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Cracked Suede Tan Russet” colorway is anticipated to drop in the coming months of 2023, as per House of Heat. These shoes will be offered with a retail price label of $115 for each pair. Readers can locate them via the online as well as offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of linked sellers.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Cracked Suede Tan Russet” shoes come clad in white sole units

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

As the attention of the shoe industry shifts towards autumn, it is abundantly evident that high-top designs are the most popular choice for this season. Nevertheless, in spite of the general inclination, the Air Jordan 1 Low is not shying away from the spotlight. Instead, it proudly carves its territory with an assortment of unique palettes that are ideal for the aesthetics of both fall and winter.

The most recent iteration of this style is a model of subtle beauty, with an arrangement that conveys a wealth of information despite its spare color palette. This new rendition begins with a premium tan leather top, which is a decision that instantly creates a warm, inviting vibe that is evocative of the gentle touch of fall.

Meanwhile, the nylon tongue flaps that are color-matched to the scheme provide a textural contrast while still sticking to the monochrome design.

The russet-colored extensions, on the other hand, which come in a texture that resembles cracked suede, are, however, the ones that really stand out and steal the show. This deep, dark color perfectly evokes a sense of late autumn sunsets and falling leaves, engulfing the footwear in the comforting, cozy warmth of the season.

In keeping with the overall idea of the shoe, color-coordinated lace fasteners, lining, and outer sole units provide visual consistency and emulate a concise yet impactful vision of the changing seasons.

Take a closer look at the cracked leather texture of the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

Featuring amid the overwhelming tan and russet, a timeless white midsole provides a clean contrast. The starkness of the white both emphasizes and unifies the thematic colors used in the shoe.

The one and only departure is a brilliant move on the designer's part, since it preserves the shoe's grounded appearance while adding a dash of traditional simplicity that helps to keep the whole aesthetic in check.

Since its introduction to the sneaker world, the Air Jordan 1 style has undergone innumerable redesigns. Nike highlights the shoe's backstory when describing this popular silhouette:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues as,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 1 Low “Cracked Suede Tan Russet” shoes that will be accessible later in the year. Jordan enthusiasts and other curious buyers are advised to stay tuned to the Swoosh’s website as well as the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their drop.