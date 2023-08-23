Jordan Legacy 312 "Royal Toe" shoes: Everything we know so far

As the Jordan Brand catalog grew in 2018, it included the Jordan Legacy 312 model. These kicks were designed by Don C., a longtime collaborator of Michael Jordan's shoe brand and the brains behind the streetwear label Just Don.

The shoe manufacturer has been striving to increase the visibility of this particular style since its introduction. As a result, they are preparing to release a new version of the shoe called "Royal Toe" to the public soon.

Although the brand has not provided a specific launch date for the recently disclosed Jordan Legacy 312 "Royal Toe" sneakers, they are anticipated to hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2023.

These pairs will be sold online as well as a few other in-store Nike sites.

Jordan Legacy 312 "Royal Toe" shoes feature a combination of white, gray, and black elements

The design of the Jordan Legacy 312 sneaker model is an ideal fusion of Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, and Nike Air Alpha Force designs.

The upcoming "Royal Toe" variant of the hybrid model will showcase a seamless integration of premium leathers and fine meshes throughout the entire upper. This shoe design features a combination of four colors: black, royal blue, gray, and white.

The shoes' toe caps are made of royal blue leather and contain perforations in a radial pattern. These holes are joined by sleek black mudguards. The lower and midfoot sections are also embellished with dark leather that is placed near the velcro straps.

The tongue portion features black nylon tongue flaps with embroidered royal Air Jumpman wing emblems. Furthermore, one can also find similar bold black lace closures positioned on the top of the tongues. The black Velcro straps with blue 'NIKE' writing are fastened in the direction of the lace dubrae. The strap component was inspired by the design of the Nike Alpha Force Low sneaker.

The padded collars are constructed from gray materials on the inside. Following that, the insoles have been crafted in the distinctive blue color that is synonymous with the brand, and prominently displays the shoe company's logo.

The units' lateral surfaces are made of black leather and adorned with royal blue Nike swooshes. Furthermore, the heels are adorned with matte black leather accents. The heel counters are notable for their white Jumpman branding and AIR marking located beneath them.

The design of the Jordan Legacy 312 is finished off with white midsoles that are joined along with the understated gray outer sole sections in a striking way.

The Jordan Legacy 312 silhouette is described on the official Swoosh website as follows:

“Who doesn't love a good mash-up? Taking elements from the AJ1, AJ3 and the Nike Air Alpha Force, these kicks encompass the best of the best. Iconic style references (check out the mid-foot strap and elephant print detailing) honor MJ's time in Chicago's 312 area code, where he wore each of the designs. With premium leather up top and Nike Air cushioning underfoot, this is the beginning of a whole new legacy.”

Stay tuned for more updates.