Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 3 “All-Star” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike recently presented its newly formulated Zoom GT Cut 3 sneaker model, which will join the brand’s roster in a fresh “All-Star” colorway for 2024. This upcoming iteration will showcase a stylish White/Metallic Gold-Game Royal-Glacier Blue color palette. On February 16, 2024, the Air Zoom GT Cut 3 All-Star iteration is expected to drop in stores, as per initial reports.

These shoes will be available for purchase via both online and in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some other associated retail shops. The selling price for the children's sizes is set at $105 for grade school and $75 for preschool versions.

Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 3 “All-Star” shoes are adorned with metallic gold and game-royal accents

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Instagram/@xcsnkr)

With the arrival of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 3, the heritage of the brand's revolutionary strategy for performance basketball shoes is poised to make a further move forward. The most recent iteration of the Zoom GT Cut family tree is another technologically advanced component of the 'Greater Than' line.

Similar to the previous designs, this model aims to increase the performance of younger athletes by incorporating cutting-edge technology and a commitment to further development. The sneaker community has only had a glimpse at the "White Picante Red" variation of the stated model so far.

Now, with an up-close look at a kids' special All-Star version of the shoe, Nike has significant ideas for NBA All-Star Weekend 2024, involving the release of a Nike Ja 1 in addition to this GT Cut 3 model.

This GT Cut 3 resonates with the enthusiasm surrounding NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 and is built with promising basketball talents in mind. This version features a clean white foundation that is accentuated by a combination of red, game-royal blue, and metallic gold embellishments that represent the essence of the All-Star events.

This edition adds an appealing look to the court and is available in men's and women's sizes. Ripstop fabric reinforces the toe top as well as the collar area, whereas the ventilated mesh keeps comfort at the heart of the model. This shoe combines the best of both worlds, providing both style and durability.

A gold-outlined jeweled Swoosh shines brightly across the midfoot and is positioned atop a perforated red strip that lends dimension to the heel counter. An additional dose of All-Star style is added by the blue accents that appear on the nylon tongue pull tab and the heel of the footwear.

The aesthetic is finished off with a white Cushlon midsole for velvety padding and a contemporary herringbone structure on the outer sole unit in blue.

The Swoosh pressroom introduced the recently developed GT Cut 3 sneaker model with the following description:

“The Nike G.T. Cut 3 is designed to help players create separation from their opponent with as much speed as possible. Its new superpower: a Nike ZoomX Foam midsole, appearing for the first time in a Nike Basketball shoe.”

The design and features of the advanced sneaker design are further highlighted as follows:

“The G.T. Cut 3 features a lightweight textile upper that’s reinforced using Flywire technology to help lock in the forefoot. A TPU component wrapping around the lateral sidewall adds to the containment and helps keep players over the footbed when stopping and cutting on a dime.”

Be on the lookout for the new Air Zoom GT Cut 3 “All-Star” shoes that will be accessible in the coming year. Those curious to cop a pair for their footwear collection are advised to sign up on Swoosh’s website or use the SNKRS app to stay posted on their arrival.