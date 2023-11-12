Nike Air Max 1 Powerwall "BRS" shoes (2024): Everything we know so far

Nike has planned the rerelease of numerous sneaker colorways for the coming year, including the Nike Dunk Low and Nike Air Max 1, and the 2006 Air Max 1 Powerwall “BRS” variant of the latter style is the latest to join the brand’s restock roster. The Nike Air Max 1 Powerwall "BRS" shoes are anticipated to hit the shelves sometime during the coming months of 2024, as stated by House of Heat.

Sneakerheads, however, should note that the official launch date of these sneakers is currently under wraps by the shoe company. These pairs will be offered via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated retail shops.

Nike Air Max 1 Powerwall "BRS" shoes will be offered in Big Bubble style

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@bubblekoppe)

In 2024, Nike will once again release the "BRS" version of the Nike Air Max 1 Powerwall. The popular design, which was first made available to the public in 2006, as an integral component of the limited edition "Powerwall" collection, is rumored to be making a triumphant return in 2024, this time in the form of the "Big Bubble" style from 1985.

This information, which was provided by Bubblekoppe, a company that is reputed for its reliable views on matters related to the Air Max, suggests that the legendary shoe will not simply be a plain reissue. In fact, the "Big Bubble" touch is a tribute to the design philosophy behind the initially released iteration of the Air Max sneaker, providing the shoe with a more noticeable and vintage-inspired air cushion.

The iconic piece from 2006 distinguishes itself owing to its unique color scheme, along with the superior-quality components used in its construction. It has a luxurious brown suede mudguard as well as a heel, which creates a lovely contrast with the vibrant green mesh toe and complementing nylon textile foundation that it has.

The design has a prominent red leather Swoosh that cuts across the sides, while a gray felt mid-panel accent lends dimension to the overall appearance. The model's legacy is honored with marking that reads "Nike Air" stitched in green on the heel of the shoe, alongside a vintage white tongue tag that features an orange Swoosh and a traditional "Nike" emblem.

As proven by the fact that the lemonade-inspired versions were re-released in 2020, Nike is no stranger to re-releasing past versions of the Powerwall Air Max 1 models. Nike's much-loved Air Max series was inspired by the revolutionary Nike Air Max 1. Therefore, Swoosh notes the model's genesis as,

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Sneaker enthusiasts can anticipate additional information about the new throwback Nike Air Max 1 Powerwall "BRS" release trickling in over the next few months. To receive quick updates on launch details, interested readers are advised to sign up on the Swoosh’s website or use the SNKRS app.