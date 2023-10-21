Nike Ja 1 “Backyard BBQ” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In the latter half of 2022, Nike and Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1 sneaker model made its debut in the footwear industry. Since joining Swoosh's basketball team, the model has been seen in a wide range of noteworthy ensembles. Most recently, they've added "No Smoke," "Zombie," and "Autograph" to their lineup.

A new "Backyard BBQ" colorway will be added to this lineup. This complete colorway will be dressed in a Blue Joy/White-Geode Teal-Safety Orange color palette.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Backyard BBQ" iteration is expected to make its retail debut on December 1, 2023. Please be informed that as the shoe company hasn't officially announced the launch date, this information is subject to change.

These sneakers will retail for $110 a pair and can be purchased from the Nike SNKRS app, as well as the Nike online store, Nike retail locations, and a few other sellers linked with Nike. Readers can buy them only in grade school sizes.

Nike Ja 1 “Backyard BBQ” shoes are accented with Safety Orange hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Ja 1 sneaker (Image via Nike)

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's signature sneaker, designed together with Nike, puts the spotlight on technological advancement and a gripping backstory.

The stated model has now dressed in a limited-edition Nike Ja 1 "Backyard BBQ" ensemble, made exclusively for children, and will be available during the Holiday 2023 season.

Nike promoted their collaboration with Ja Morant on their website, stating:

"Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity, and style.”

This unique pair of shoes comes in a striking color scheme that consists of Blue Joy, White, Geode Teal, and Safety Orange. It is constructed using a combination of mesh and leather, and it has a blue upper featuring teal mudguards plus heel tabs.

Expand Tweet

It is perched on top of a sprinkled gray midsole, and it has an orange rubber outer sole unit that provides traction. The Nike fire design that is printed on the tongues of these sneakers confidently proclaims, "On Fire Since '99," which is a reference to Morant's year of birth.

This graphic is what sets these sneakers apart from others. If you take a look inside, you'll notice that the insoles are decorated with staples for a barbecue, like hamburgers, hotdogs, ribs, and drinks. These are accompanied by flaming Swoosh emblems that depict a grill.

Expand Tweet

Nike elaborates on the athlete's passionate attitude toward the game, which inspired the logo's signature design, as follows:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized 'JA' sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Ja 1 “Backyard BBQ” shoes that will be accessible later in the year. Fans can easily subscribe to Nike’s site or use the SNKRS app for instant notifications on the sneaker’s arrival.