Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Coconut Milk/Daybreak" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Dunk Low is set to release an abundance of compelling variations in the year ahead. The footwear industry has already kept track of numerous restocks and fresh renditions of the stated model that will arrive in 2024. The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Coconut Milk/Daybreak" sneaker will also be added to this lineup.

In the spring of 2024, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Daybreak” sneaker is expected to enter the footwear scene, per early reports of Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. It’s crucial to know that the confirmed release date is still awaited.

The retail price of the item is set at $130, and it is available in sizes specific to women. These sneakers will be sold at both online as well as in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other select retail shops.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Daybreak” shoes are composed of recycled materials

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

The Nike Next Nature (NN) collection is actual proof of the company's ongoing dedication to incorporating environmentally responsible practices across its complete spectrum of footwear offerings.

This NN version, which artfully marries style with environmentally responsible components, has emerged as an important component in recent Nike Inc. offerings. This is especially the case when considering the Nike Dunk Low.

In the same moment that sneaker enthusiasts are getting their first glimpse at the "Coconut Milk Smokey Mauve" iteration, the announcement of this "Coconut Milk Daybreak" is certain to add an extra layer of frenzy to the Spring 2024 range.

The impending "Coconut Milk Daybreak" hue of the Dunk Low is drawing a lot of interest owing to its use of daybreak color. The mudguard, eyestays, heel counter, and Nike Swoosh all come in a brilliant shade of purple, giving the footwear an eye-catching splash of color.

The tongue flap, the toe box, the quarter panel, and the collar area are all decorated in a mellow coconut milk tone, which provides a harmonious contrast to the brilliant color displayed everywhere on the shoe.

The eco-friendly motif even continues onto the structure's base. The repurposed midsole is coated in a delicate sail tone, which nicely compliments the dawn tint that is employed for the outer sole unit. This highlights Nike's ongoing dedication to creating ecologically conscious goods.

Take a closer look at the uppers of this Nike Dunk Low sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Dunk sneaker style is a crown jewel for the Swoosh label, appreciated by most sneakerheads across the globe. The model's lengthy history is highlighted by the Swoosh label in a few words, stating:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continued:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the new "Coconut Milk/Daybreak" edition of the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature, which is scheduled to become available in the coming months of 2024.

Customers who are interested in purchasing these sneakers have the option of signing up on Nike's website or downloading the SNKRS app in order to receive timely updates regarding the launch of the product.