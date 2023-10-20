Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Cool Grey” PE shoes: Everything we know so far

In September 2023, Nike officially introduced its brand-new Nike Book 1 sneaker design, which became Devin Booker's inaugural namesake model. The player's signature style, which has already embraced orange and black ensembles in the past, now emerges in the "Cool Grey" outfit. This latest design is a PE colorway, crafted only for Devin Booker.

The Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Cool Grey” shoes are a Player Exclusive variant of the model; therefore, they’re unlikely to be dropped for sale. Fans and other curious readers can lookout for other colorways of the Book 1 silhouette via Nike’s online stores or other partnering Nike Basketball retailers.

Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Cool Grey” PE shoes are covered in different shades of gray

Here's another look at the PE colorway of Book 1 shoe (Image via Instagram/@phoenixsuns)

It is pointless to deny the value of Nike Basketball, which boasts a variety of trademark sneakers from some of the best players in the NBA and can be seen everywhere, from the courts to the streets.

With the release of his first design, the Nike Book 1, Devin Booker is now part of the select group of athletes who have their very own signature sneakers. After taking a first look at the footwear in its "Clay Orange" colorway, which served as the official debut of the shoe, it is now time to investigate the specifics of Booker's Cool Grey player edition.

This Cool Grey version of the Nike Book 1 features a sophisticated combination of leather, nubuck, and canvas. Its counterpart, which comes in a "Clay Orange" shade, features a distinct color scheme along with a mix of materials.

Expand Tweet

Gray tones predominate throughout the nubuck material, which loops around the toe, mudguard, eyestays, and heel of the shoe. This theme continues unbroken on the mesh tongue flap as well as the perforated nubuck collar area of the shoe. The Book logo that is embellishing the tongue is an example of an individual flair that can be witnessed.

In the rear, there is a pull tab that looks like the spine of a book, and it digs into the journey of Booker. It bears the inscription "96," which is his birth year, as well as the words "Chapter One," which denote the onset of his footwear imprint. The darker gray of the tumbled leather Swoosh on the midfoot is complemented by a canvas panel that is a softer, more subdued shade of gray.

But the shoe's effectiveness is not based solely on its aesthetics; it features a rubber midsole with speckled embellishments, Cushlon 2.0 foam cushioning, and a Nike Zoom Air bag in the heel counter.

Expand Tweet

The design description of the Nike Booker 1 silhouette, as stated by Nike’s newsroom, reads,

“Using insights from Booker and young hoopers around the world, the Nike Book 1 offers athletes a tailored combination of lateral stability, cushioning, and responsiveness underfoot. To accomplish this, Nike design teams stacked a Cushlon 2.0 foam midsole with a rigid TPU sidewall for added support, with a top-loaded Nike Zoom air bag in the heel.”

It further reads,

“On the outside, a workwear-inspired canvas and twill upper adds durability, while a suede collar and genuine leather across the forefoot provide more reinforcement and a familiar, plush, broken-in feel.”

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, the Nike Book 1 isn’t the first shoe Devin Booker designed in conjunction with the Swoosh label. Earlier, the duo reinterpreted some iconic Swoosh models, including the Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1, and Blazer.

As of right now, there is no confirmed information on the release of the Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 Cool Grey.