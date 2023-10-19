Nike Dunk Low LX “Green Ostrich” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has prioritized bringing new Nike Dunk Low varieties for fans in 2024, and the premium LX "Green Ostrich" edition of the model appears to be another new highlight of that endeavor.

This release is likely to be a hit among shoe lovers because of its noteworthy dotted embellishments all over the top. This version will be entirely decked out in a scheme that consists of Phantom/Gorge Green, Sail, and Metallic Gold.

According to early sources from Sneaker Bar Detroit, the recently revealed Nike Dunk Low LX "Green Ostrich" version is anticipated to make its footwear debut on February 17, 2024. These sneakers will be sold via Nike, the SNKRS app, and other chosen retail merchants, both online and in-store.

Dunk enthusiasts and other interested shoppers can purchase these shoes in women's exclusive sizes for a payment of $135 for each pair. It's crucial to note that the release date is still pending confirmation from Nike.

Nike Dunk Low LX “Green Ostrich” shoes are covered in dotted pattern leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low (Image via Nike)

Nike's ability to reinvigorate and reimagine some of its most iconic footwear designs is unmatched. This silhouette has been reimagined and revised a myriad of times, and the Dunk Low is not an exception.

The "Green Ostrich" iteration will be presented for sale by the Swoosh as we go closer and closer to the year 2024. Even though many are looking at the Ale Brown version, the Gorge Green colorway is getting ready to take over the spotlight.

The Dunk Low LX "Green Ostrich" colorway variant stands out with its lustrous leather reinforcements that are soaked in a deep gorge green shade. This particular version draws reference to antique visual appeal, which can be seen in the shoe's overall design.

These toppings also have a dotted texture that gives character and dimension to the sneaker. This pattern is gracefully contrasted against a foundation that is made of exceptionally smooth leather. Nike emphasized the sneaker's luxurious quality by adding touches of metallic gold to the labeling, which is neatly arranged on top of the tongue flap.

This Nike Dunk Low is adorned with a lace set in a matching shade of green, which works well with the entire style. This stylish piece has a timelessly elegant sail midsole as well as a gum rubber outer sole unit, which together serve as a flawless finish to the layout.

Believe it or not, the Dunk sneaker type is like a jewel in Nike's crown, revered by sneakerheads all over the world and a major factor in Nike's success. The Swoosh label highlights the rich history of the model in the following manner:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Expand Tweet

It continues as follows:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep an eye out for the forthcoming Nike Dunk Low LX “Green Ostrich” colorway that will be accessible in the coming months of 2024. To receive quick alerts on the launch of these shoes, interested shoppers are advised to sign up on Nike’s site or use the SNKRS app.