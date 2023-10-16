Nike Dunk Low “Dark Team Red” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has devoted itself to presenting Dunk fans with fresh Nike Dunk Low styles in 2024, and the "Dark Team Red" model seems to be another new highlight of that effort. This drop is likely to win over sneakerheads with its eye-catching colorway and iconic Dunk Low details. This iteration will be completely dressed in a Dark Team Red/Black-Summit White scheme.

The “Dark Team Red” variant of Nike Dunk Low is expected to hit the shelves sometime during the next year, as per reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit. Notably, the exact drop date of these shoes is still not confirmed by Nike.

These shoes will be sold online as well as in offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS App, and a bunch of connected retail vendors. They will be marked with a fixed price tag of $115 per pair in the men’s sizing options.

Nike Dunk Low “Dark Team Red” shoes are combined with white and black overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk takes a profound look into its illustrious history, and for its most recent low-top style, it emerges with a revitalized spirit and an homage to the glittering good days of its collegiate beginnings.

This latest version puts the vivid "Dark Team Red" to the center stage, which serves as a revival of the timelessly elegant aesthetics that symbolized Dunk's earliest magnetism to the collegiate market. The eponymous “Dark Team Red” color predominates the leather elements on this particular rendition.

These red hues further extend to the footwear’s lacing system, interior lining, and insoles. In contrast to this, the foundational outer layer as well as the midsole are a spotless white color, serving as a background color that complements the red and draws attention to the color's depth.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, the emphasis is drawn to the daring jet-black accents that are present as well. These opposing hits make a strong impression by adorning the distinctive profile swooshes, the heel tab, and the rough tread underneath, which gives the sneaker an evenly proportioned and sophisticated look.

In spite of swings in consumer interest in Nike Dunk Low as an element of style over the past few years, the model has been consistently undergoing alterations. The following lines illustrate the history of the model:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Expand Tweet

It continues as,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Dunk Low “Dark Team Red” shoes that will supposedly launch in the coming months of 2024. Those who are willing to buy a pair for themselves are advised to get the SNKRS app or register on Swoosh’s site for timely updates on the confirmed launch date and more details.

In addition to the "Dark Team Red" variant, the Swoosh label has also planned a number of restocks for the coming year. Iterations like "Ultraman," "Plum," "Veneer," and more of Nike Dunk Low are scheduled for rerelease in the spring of 2024.