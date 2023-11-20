Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 model is getting ready to thrill sneakerheads with the arrival of its plethora of hues and patterns in high, low, and mid variations. The recently emerged “Mocha” style of Air Jordan 1 Low shoe is yet another addition to the silhouette’s huge plans for 2024.

The early mockup image of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low “Mocha” colorway was most recently shared by Zsneakerheadz and SneakerFiles, trusted Jordan Brand insiders.

According to Sneaker News and other sources, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Mocha" model is likely to be released on August 21, 2024. However, sneakerheads should note that confirmation of the stated release date is still pending from Jordan Brand.

The shoes will be made available via the SNKRS app, Nike's online and physical stores, as well as several affiliated Jordan brand dealers. They will be labeled with a price tag of $140 for each pair.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” shoes are coupled with crisp white hues

Take a closer look at the shoe mockup (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Over the previous year and a half, the low-top style of the Air Jordan 1 has made numerous appearances. It has continuously contributed to the formation of a steady flow of inline launches as the OG designs have begun to make more frequent debuts.

As indicated by sneaker experts zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG is expected to be going on one of the most-coveted GR hue runs from the past few years next year, following the silhouette's impending "Shadow Grey" and "Metallic Blue" endeavors. These two colorways are scheduled to release in 2024.

The anticipated return of the highly touted coffee-style color-blocking to the Beaverton company's OG toolings with a summer-ready appearance is scheduled to take place in August of next year. The color-blocking initially showed up in high-top format in the year 2020.

In opposition to the jet-black winged emblem, inner lining, and profile swoosh that stem from the autumn-appropriate tone, the silky luxurious nubuck leather heel counter, as well as tab, deliver a rich "Palomino" treatment.

Contrasting the white leather foundation layer, tongue flap, and midsole with the black toe structure, tread, and lace fasteners, the rest of the upper real estate embraces a tight monochrome coloring scheme.

Nike-owned and operated Jordan Brand always keeps its enduring first signature silhouette at the forefront. It underlines its origins in the following manner:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Mocha" sneakers that are scheduled to go on sale in the latter part of the year that follows. Fans of Jordan footwear and those who might be interested in purchasing them are urged to stay connected to the Nike webpage or download the SNKRS app to receive regular updates on the arrival of the shoes.