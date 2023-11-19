5 upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low releases of 2024

The release of the Nike Air Force 1 in 1982 was a watershed point in the rich history of footwear. Even after all these years, sneakerheads all across the world remain infatuated with anything linked with the Air Force 1. The shoes were also among the first to make use of heel air cushioning technology. Because of its simplistic form, this Nike model is one of the most sought-after.

The Nike AF1 effectively traversed the divides in various fashion cultures. Its outstanding design is not only eye-catching but also appeals to a wide variety of individual preferences. Due to this, the sneaker has managed to retain its degree of popularity throughout the years. The coming months of 2024 will see the introduction of the following five iterations of Air Force 1.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lemon" and four other colorways of the model planned to launch in 2024

1) Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day 2024"

As Valentine's Day 2024 draws near, Team Swoosh is gearing up to mark this occasion with a collection of exclusive drops. One of the notable releases includes a limited-edition women's Air Force 1 Low, which effortlessly combines classic style with a celebratory element.

The exclusive release features a color palette consisting of Sail, Team Red, Medium Soft Pink, and Gym Red. The Air Force 1 Low displays a classic all-leather build, ensuring optimal ventilation with strategically placed perforations and a mesh inner lining. The shoe also sports opaque lace dubraes in heart, flower, and star shapes as adornments.

What distinguishes this edition is the inclusion of a bubble gel Swoosh, filled with glitter, which embodies the spirit of Valentine's Day. The sneakers boast custom floral logos on the insoles and heel tabs, creating a romantic sense of style. The design of these AF1 is enhanced with a Sail midsole that sits on a semi-translucent Red outsole.

Nike will release the Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day" in February 2024. Sneakerheads can pick up this style from Nike Sportswear stores, as well as at Nike.com. This limited-edition drop will be a stylish and endearing expression of love for ladies, and it will only cost you $130.

2) Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lunar New Year"

Nike is gearing up to release yet another limited-edition Air Force 1 Low in celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year. Although it is inspired by the mighty dragon, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" begins its journey with a traditional "Panda" blocking.

The unique embellishments on this Nike Air Force 1 pay homage to the iconic monster, setting it apart from other sneakers in the market. The embellishments on the heels possess a reptilian aesthetic, evoking imagery of dragon scales and adding an element of mystique to the design.

The holographic Swoosh ornamentation and tongue tags capture the dynamic essence of the dragon's fiery breath and charisma. The iridescent dubraes, however, shine brightly, resembling precious gemstones.

The Green Glow jelly sole unit underfoot emits a riveting glow, enhancing the pair's overall otherworldly sparkle. The insoles of these AF1 are inspired by the Year of the Dragon, adding an authentic touch to this highly regarded masterpiece.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lunar New Year" sneakers of 2024 are going to be released at some point in the early months of the following year, and they are scheduled to be available for purchase. Specific information regarding launch dates for this variant is not yet publicized.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lemon”

Here's a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Nike)

The AF 1 Low "Lemon" maintains its original contours with a classic white leather base, providing a clean and pristine canvas for vibrant color accents. The lively color scheme of the sneakers is mirrored in the durable sole pieces, enhancing the shoe's aesthetic appeal.

The classic aesthetic is enhanced by a bright lemon color that is both subtle and attention-grabbing. The soft leather accents feature a subtle citrus tone, adding a visual and textural contrast.

Nike's meticulous material selection and unwavering commitment to color consistency are immediately apparent. The nylon tongue flaps, designed in a lemon tone similar to the leather, provide a contrasting texture while maintaining the color plan.

The upper portion includes laces coordinated with a soft lemon hue, enhancing the overall design. The lemon pattern can be seen on the superior leather tongue tags and enamel AF-1 dubraes.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lemon" colorway is expected to be released in spring 2024. Please be aware that the exact release date is currently undisclosed. The sneakers will be traded through Nike's digital and physical channels, including the SNKRS app and various affiliated retailers.

4) Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Neutral Olive”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black Neutral Olive" sneakers feature a sustainable design that combines style and eco-consciousness. These sneakers from Nike are made with a minimum of 20% recycled materials, demonstrating the brand's commitment to sustainability.

The upper of the shoe is constructed using a durable textile material. Additionally, synthetic leather overlays are strategically placed at the mid-foot and spine, enhancing the overall design. The sneakers have a predominantly pitch-black hue, giving them a versatile appearance.

The dark base of this sneaker is skilfully complemented by the striking neon green branding on the very top of the tongue, which is also exclusively featured on the shoe box.

The inclusion of special logos on the sock liners and the effective use of Nike Grind construction in the sole units, which are made from up-cycled manufacturing scraps, emphasize the design's environmentally conscious approach. Keeping sustainability in mind, the sneakers are packaged with instructional paper, guiding the repurposing of the brown box for recycling.

The highly anticipated Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black Neutral Olive" sneakers are set to release soon, with an official launch scheduled for early 2024 on Nike.com. With a price tag of $115, these sneakers embody both fashion-forward aesthetics and a strong dedication to environmental sustainability.

5) Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Armory Blue”

Take a look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

Nike's iconic Air Force 1 silhouette has received a notable update, featuring the inclusion of miniature Swoosh logos. The Dunk Low, which first popularized this trend, set the precedent with this design choice. This updated iteration closely emulates the color scheme of a Dunk Low released in late October. The unique color combination of this Air Force 1 sets it apart from other models.

The majority of the upper is adorned with pristine white neutrals, creating a clean backdrop that accentuates the additional embellishments. The renowned "Swoosh" logo, showcased in a fascinating "Armory Blue," creates a striking visual contrast against the otherwise modest backdrop.

The heel tab and micro Swoosh also feature a subtle "Light Bone" color. This addition enhances the overall aesthetic of the palette.

Nike has not yet disclosed the exact launch date at this time. These sneakers will be available for purchase on the official Nike website as well as on other affiliated merchant websites. Additionally, a limited number of Nike locations will carry these sneakers. Potential purchasers have the opportunity to acquire the forthcoming colorway at a price point of $115 per unit.

These Air Force 1 shoes are among the most widely anticipated releases for the early months of 2024. They will also be sold at select merchants outside of Nike, including Nike shops and the SNKRS app.