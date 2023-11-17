Nike Dunk Low “Dark Smoke Grey Barely Green” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Dunk Low style is bringing in multiple restocks as well as general iterations for the soon-approaching new year. The latest one to join the model’s catalog is the “Dark Smoke Grey Barely Green” colorway, which will be complemented with contrasting white tones underneath.

The Nike Dunk Low “Dark Smoke Grey Barely Green” colorway is anticipated to enter the footwear scene sometime during the spring of 2024, as per early reports from Sole Retriever and other sources. Fans will have to stick around for the confirmed launch dates from Nike that are currently kept hidden.

These shoes will be sold for $125 per pair. They will be offered via the online as well as the physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Dunk Low “Dark Smoke Grey Barely Green” shoes are coupled with crisp white midsoles

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Dunk Low design from Nike continues to be one of the brand's top-selling options for casual shoes. Due to the fact that it is strikingly similar to an impending iteration of the Nike Air Max 2 CB 94, the most recent iteration of the Nike Dunk Low in Dark Smoke Grey Barely Green gives the impression of being part of a wider theme pack.

The use of leather in the creation of the Nike Dunk Low in the "Dark Smoke Grey Barely Green" colorway makes it shine apart. There are some dark touches in the foundation layering which establishes a distinctive basis for the remainder of the composition.

The mudguard, eyestays, heel block, and the famous Swoosh are all done in a leather that has an extremely light hue of green, which occupies center stage above this foundation. This green tone is carried over into the sockliner, and the insole is adorned with a distinctive Nike Basketball design, giving the footwear an air of its sporty heritage.

The recurring 3D Nike emblem on the heel of this Dunk is an interesting element of the shoe's design. The look is finished off with a clean white midsole that works in perfect harmony with a rubber outer sole unit that is black.

The Beaverton-based Swoosh's Dunk line of sneaker designs has a loyal following. This shoe style has been around for quite some time, and as a result, it has generated other iterations that have also endured the test of time.

The company's website features a timeline that emphasizes Dunk's origins:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

It is highly recommended that you keep an eye out for the "Smoke Grey Barely Green" version of the Nike Dunk Low, which is going to be released at a later date in the new year. Signing up for the Swoosh homepage and the SNKRS app will enable you to receive fast information regarding the specific release date of these sneakers as well as other news.