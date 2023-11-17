Nike SB Dunk Low “Deep Royal Blue Vintage Green” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike SB department has some amazing plans for the Nike SB Dunk Low, including collaborations with Rayssa Real and other general releases. The most recently surfaced “Deep Royal Blue Vintage Green” variation of the stated model is the newest one to join the 2024 Nike SB roster.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Deep Royal Blue Vintage Green” iteration is expected to become available in the spring of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever and other various sources. However, the official launch date is being kept under cover by Nike as of now.

These sneakers will be sold by online as well as offline Nike locations alongside its associated sellers. The item is offered in sizes specific to guys, and the suggested retail price is $115.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Deep Royal Blue Vintage Green” is finished with sail sole units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Fans of SB Dunks, as well as the wider sneaker society, are excitedly anticipating what comes next. This excitement stems from an outstanding range of partnerships and in-line launches that took place in 2023, making it an incredible year for Nike SB.

Nike's skateboarding arm has developed a new suede-covered Nike SB Dunk Low for the approaching Spring 2024 season. This particular pair is known as the Deep Royal Blue Vintage Green.

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Deep Royal Blue Vintage Green" iteration is a shoe that exhibits the dedication that Nike SB has to offer both high-quality products as well as visually appealing styles.

The footwear has been constructed entirely out of hairy suede, which lends it a luxurious appearance and makes it feel more expensive than it truly is. The top layer of the sneaker features an attractive combination of deep royal blue and vintage green. The toe, tongue flap, quarter panel, and collar section all feature a vintage green accent color.

On the other hand, the layering is rendered in a strikingly rich royal blue, creating a stark difference in color that is attractive to the eye. In addition, the blue lace fasteners, tongue tag, and sockliner all blend in smoothly with the complete design, offering the perfect balance to this colorway.

The main hues are broken up by a sail suede Swoosh located on the midfoot. This effect creates an element that is both understated and sophisticated. The midsole is done up in a sail color with blue stitches for contrast, and it is combined with a vintage green rubber outer sole unit.

The Nike Dunk Low, presented in 1985, is a beloved sneaker design among streetwear and sneaker fans. According to Nike's website, the following is how the Dunk series was started and how it has developed over time:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

Team Swoosh further adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Sneakerheads may expect more information on the forthcoming Nike SB Dunk Low in the coming months. Interested parties are encouraged to get signed up on the Swoosh site or use the SNKRS app to stay up-to-date on the launch's specifications.