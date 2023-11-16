Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes: Everything we know so far

Rayssa Leal, the renowned skateboarder, is all set to get her own Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers. The much-anticipated sneaker garnered significant attention, with mock-up images surfacing earlier this year.

The upcoming collaboration between the Brazilian skating sensation and Nike offers a unique blend of athletic performance and style while also paying homage to the rich history of skateboarding.

While an official release date has yet to be confirmed by the Swoosh label, reputable sources such as Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit indicate that the sneakers are anticipated to drop in Spring 2024.

The Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low will be released at various skate shops, both in-store and online, including the official Nike website. These fashionable sneakers are designed for all genders and are priced at $125 USD.

Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes are accented with vibrant purple and blue swooshes

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low shoes (Image via Instagram/@jfgrails)

The initial official images of the sneaker reveal a neutral color scheme, featuring a leather base and textile overlays. Designed with functionality in mind, this silhouette is perfectly suited for performance as well as fashion. The white leather toebox features perforations to enhance ventilation. Tan overlays add texture to the mudguard, quarter, and heel counter.

The vibrant layout of the silhouette is displayed prominently on the eye-catching purple Rayssa-branded tongue tabs. Its extensively padded tongue and rope laces provide much-needed comfort and support for individuals interested in skateboarding. At the same time, the "Deep Royal Blue" tones bring life to the medial tongue and surrounding inner lining.

The tumbled leather bold swooshes on these sneakers show off vibrant tones. The left foot features a "Vivid Purple" color, while the right foot has a dark blue Swoosh. The medial heel prominently boasts Rayssa's logo, and the cheerful personality of the young skater is infused through the inclusion of a beaded dubrae featuring three smiley faces.

These Dunk Low sneakers come with white midsoles and "Gum Yellow" outer sole units, completing the overall aesthetic of the shoe. The collaborative kicks will come in exclusive packaging with an additional set of lace sets.

Introduced in 1985, the Nike Dunk Low has emerged as a highly coveted sneaker model, achieving esteemed status within the community of streetwear and sneaker aficionados. Nike's website described the origin and subsequent evolution of the Dunk series in the following words:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

Team Swoosh further says:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Leal's skateboarding skills were first showcased to the public when she was just seven years old. A video of her expertly performing a heelflip while wearing a fairy princess costume quickly attracted attention, propelling her into the skateboarding spotlight.

At the mere age of 15, Rayssa Leal has already achieved remarkable success in the field, securing prestigious accolades such as multiple X Games medals and a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Nike SB is set to acknowledge her exceptional skills with a personal Nike SB Dunk Low.

Leal's rapid ascent in the world of skateboarding brings an intriguing storyline to the Nike SB Dunk Low, making this footwear a must-have for both sneaker fans and skateboarding enthusiasts. Stay tuned to the brand's official website or download the SNKRS app for the latest updates.