Nike Dunk Low “Year of the Dragon” Velcro Swoosh sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teasers of numerous adult-size “Year of the Dragon” colorways of different models, Nike has now prepared the special Nike Dunk Low variation in kids-only sizes. This latest iteration features the “Velcro Swoosh” sitting on the side panels.

The Nike Dunk Low “Year of the Dragon” Velcro Swoosh variation is anticipated to hit the shelves sometime during January 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker News. Note that the fixed launch date of these shoes is currently under wraps.

These shoes will be offered by the online as well as offline platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of authorized sellers. They will be offered exclusively in kids' sizes for $100 per pair.

Nike Dunk Low “Year of the Dragon” Velcro Swoosh sneakers are adorned with colorful dragon designs

Here's another look at the Nike Dunk Low Year of the Dragon shoe (Image via Nike)

The Nike "Year of the Dragon" assortment is going to incorporate the scaly zodiacal character known as the dragon into some of the manufacturer's most iconic styles, one of which is the Nike Dunk Low.

Although the Swoosh has not yet revealed its celebratory selection for the Lunar New Year, official photographs of various pairs have started to surface online.

One more iteration of the Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Dragon" has been added to the collection, and this one sports a design that's completely unique to the event's other iterations. The most recent commemorative version is geared toward children and eschews any vibrant foundational makeup for the sake of a subdued grayscale color palette.

The uppers settle on the more conventional manufacturing method of using leather; however, the layout is split up by lateral side swooshes that are constructed using velcro.

Expand Tweet

As has been the case with a number of other endeavors over the past few years, the attached file features a dragon depicted in vivid colors that has been wrapped around Nike's trademark check emblem.

In contrast to the other Nike lifestyle sneakers as well as Basketball products, the unannounced Nike Dunk does not feature nearly as many "Year of the Dragon" embellishments as the other products do.

Labeling on the tongue flap, back, and sockliners keeps everything basic by omitting quirky cloud images and rich color schemes, as seen in this case on the Ja 1 "Chinese New Year" model. In addition to this, the kid's drop does not come equipped with a unique lace dubrae.

Instead, the sneaker's velcro swoosh is what makes the shoe stand out.

Here's a detailed look at the velcro swoosh and dragon embellishments (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk category of sneakers has a strong fan base. Because of how long this footwear style has been around, many variations have been made, all of which have also stood the test of time. The company's website includes a timeline that focuses on Dunk’s origins:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep an eye out for the impending "Year of the Dragon Velcro Swoosh" style of the Nike Dunk Low, which is expected to release sometime in the following year. Users will be able to receive quick notifications regarding the exact release date of these sneakers, as well as other information, if they register on the Swoosh website and log in to the SNKRS app.