Kevin Durant x Nike KD 4 “Year Of The Dragon 2.0” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike just boosted their partnership with Suns star Kevin Durant by signing him to a lifetime contract. As a result of the agreement, Nike has promised to release further iterations of the KD series, including retros of the KD 4, which are slated to debut soon.

The KD 4 is a famed design because of its affordable pricing and excellent performance on the hardwood since its debut in 2011. Swoosh is preparing to introduce the “Year of the Dragon 2.0” edition of the stated model. This colorway will be dressed entirely in the Khaki/Noble Red-Sesame-Cacao Wow-Gum Yellow palette.

Kevin Durant’s Nike KD, 4 “Year of the Dragon 2.0” shoes, are projected to make their debut sometime during February 2024, as per preliminary reports. These shoes will be traded via the online and offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers. They will be marked with a fixed price tag of $130.

Kevin Durant x Nike KD 4 “Year Of The Dragon 2.0” shoes are embellished with themed dragon accents

Here's a closer look at the Kevin Durant's Nike KD 4 sneakers (Image via Twitter/@fuelkicks)

The dragon is said to return to the celestial cycle once every 12 years, carrying with it the qualities of majesty and good fortune that are woven into the complex pattern of the Chinese Zodiac.

As part of the ongoing process, Nike continues to pay homage to the Dragon, this time, Swoosh is bringing back a classic design, Nike KD 4. The shoe brand is giving the KD 4 legacy a fresh start with the "Year of the Dragon 2.0."

This particular incarnation is not simply a sneaker; instead, it is a commemoration of cultural history as well as the lasting influence of a basketball star, Kevin Durant. The "Year of the Dragon 2.0" does not indulge in the emotion of its more subtle forebears, marking a significant difference from the version that was released in 2012.

Instead, it forges ahead into an untapped environment, decorating itself in a color palette that hints at the existence of ancient sculptures made of clay and pieces written on parchment. The cream, as well as off-white tones, surround the sneaker in an unassuming beauty that brings to mind legendary dragons rising through clouds of mist.

Expand Tweet

But even against this calm background, splashes of color that call attention to themselves. The color brown is used throughout the labelling, and it is meant to evoke the soil from which stories are conceived.

It bestows a feeling of tradition upon the elevated embroidery, and it provides the strap with an anchoring force, providing a contrast to the brilliant red Swoosh that shines like a comet speeding through the night.

Additionally, the dragon, which serves as the sneaker’s guiding force, is intricately carved onto the shoe's heel. In this instance, the artwork goes beyond just a decorative element; instead, it is an emblem of authority and success that is woven into the fibres of the footwear.

Expand Tweet

The dragon, which in Eastern mythology is an expression of knowledge and strength, wraps around the wearer's heel and underfoot, imparting them with the creature's fabled qualities and giving them access to those qualities.

Be on the lookout for the forthcoming Kevin Durant's Nike KD 4 "Year of the Dragon 2.0" sneakers, which will be available in the coming year.