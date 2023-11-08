Nike Air Max 97 Futura "Cacao Wow" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is gearing up for yet another Nike Air Max 97 Futura colorway for the upcoming winter season. The latest design features the model covered in the “Cacao Wow” ensemble. The Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Cacao Wow” shoes are anticipated to hit the sneaker market sometime during the coming weeks of 2023, as per early reports from Sneaker News.

Note that the accurate launch date is currently under covers. These chunky sneakers will be offered with a fixed retail price of $180 per pair. They will be traded via the online and offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a handful of associated retail chains.

Nike Air Max 97 Futura "Cacao Wow" shoes are combined with white sole units



The Nike Air Max 97 Futura is one of the newest interpretations of the much-loved silhouette that Christian Tresser designed. It will now arrive in new makeup that seems ideal for the approaching winter months. In this instance, the Nike Air Max 97 Futura goes for a color-blocking scheme that is uncomplicated and straightforward.

The eponymous “Cacao Wow” hue is used all the way through the uppers of this shoe. These brown tones dress not only the high pile suede but also the smooth leather panels, mesh elements, and textile components that are adjacent to it. Underneath, the only unit has brilliant white side walls and a yellowed bottom, which is reminiscent of the appearance of vintage products.

The Air Max 97 Futura model became a reality due to the immense success of the Air Max 97 silhouette. It wasn’t high-speed bullet trains that encouraged the design of the legendary Air Max 97 model; rather, it was a water droplet that served as the inspiration for the ripple pattern.

Even after so many years since its introduction, the 97’s impact is still impossible to ignore. In essence, it was a glimpse into the foreseeable future - an icon that allowed for the creation of other icons. With extended Air cushioning and a unique secret lacing mechanism, it was unlike anything else that had come before it in the shoe market, and it changed the industry.

These sneakers were once designed for high-performance running, but they immediately became popular as street style in high-fashion cities like Milan. These shoes are cherished by designers and artists of all lines, helping them to secure a place of prominence in the history of sneakers.

Keep an eye out for the new Nike Air Max 97 Futura "Cacao Wow" colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks of this year. Sneakerheads and other interested readers who are willing to get their hands on these shoes are urged to sign up on the Nike site or use the SNKRS app for regular updates on the arrival of these sneakers.

In addition to the aforementioned “Cacao Wow” colorway, the Swoosh label has offered many iterations of the Air Max 97 Futura model in recent weeks. Iterations including “Violet Ore,” “Triple Black,” “Vachetta Tan,” and more appeared online in the past few weeks of 2023.

These colorways will be offered via the digital and physical sites of Nike and other affiliated sellers in the coming weeks.