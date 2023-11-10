Nike SB Dunk Low “City of Love” sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike SB Dunk's low-top releases have been an industry staple since the turn of the century. They've used high-quality materials and teamed up with recognizable entities to make the SB Dunk Low a silhouette to be praised.

To celebrate Valentine's Day 2024, the skate company will release a limited-edition series of SB Dunk Low sneakers titled "City of Love." This pack will offer two colorways of the Nike SB Dunk Low model, one dressed in the “Coconut Milk” palette and the other in the “Burgundy Crush” ensemble.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “City of Love” sneaker pack is anticipated to be released sometime during February 2024, as per initial reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. The final release date is currently under covers.

Both the colorways will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated Nike SB sellers. They will be priced at $125 for each pair.

Nike SB Dunk Low “City of Love” sneaker pack will offer two contrasting colorways

Here's another look at the two upcoming colorways of the pack (Image via Twitter/@snkr_twitr)

The intended use of the Nike SB Dunk Low "City of Love" set is to commemorate Valentine's Day in the year 2024. It comes with two different iterations of the SB Dunk Low. Both pairs of shoes have stunning tonal characteristics and patterns that are sure to attract people's attention, rendering them ideal for commemorating the City of Love. The first pair features a color scheme of "Coconut Milk," while the second pair flaunts a "Burgundy Crush" aesthetic.

The color scheme of Coconut Milk, Light Bone, Phantom, University Red, and Sail can be seen on one of these eye-catching sneakers. These shoes, with their satin underlay, soft suede, plus grainy tumbled leather covers, are a perfect embodiment of romanticism.

Expand Tweet

What really sets them apart, though, is the red thread of destiny symbolically portrayed by the crimson string that has been ingeniously weaved into the Nike SB insignia on the tongue.

A hand illustration with a comparable crimson string connected to the little finger of the other hand appears on the insole, expanding on the motif. This represents the unshakable bond between a person and their soulmate. The white rubber outsole is finished off with red sewing going down the center, making for a charming overall look.

A variety of colors, including Burgundy Crush/Dark Team Red-Earth-Dark Pony-University Red are featured on this next iteration of the Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette. A touching story of love and friendship is revealed in the sneaker. High-grade components like crushed and cracked leather are used in its production. The speckled sole units finished off the overall aesthetic of this shoe.

Expand Tweet

However, the outstanding element is the velvety suede insoles, featuring two hands united by a scarlet cord knotted across their pinky fingers. The sneakers seem to tell the wearers that the person meant to travel their path is linked to them in some way and often it is something that they can't see.

The interesting Nike SB Dunk Low “City of Love” pack will be accessible in the coming year 2024. To receive instant notifications about its official release details, sneakerheads can stay tuned to Swoosh’s website or get the SNKRS app.