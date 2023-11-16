Nike Air Max 1 “Pink White” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 1 shoe is all set to rock the coming year for sneaker aficionados by appearing in many enticing ensembles. The kid’s exclusive “Pink White” colorway of the stated model is the latest addition to its 2024 lineup.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Pink White” shoes are anticipated to hit the footwear scene sometime during the spring of 2024, as per Sneaker News. The accurate launch date continues to be covered by Nike.

These sneakers will be offered in grade school sizing options with a selling price label of $100 per pair. They will be traded via Nike’s online and offline sites, the SNKRS app, and several connected retail shops.

Nike Air Max 1 “Pink White” shoes feature distinct hues of pink all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Even though 2019 was a banner year for the Nike Air Max 1, the company is now looking ahead to 2024. Tinker Hatfield's creative layout has been announced to be released in several variations over its 37th birthday, featuring a makeover called "Sport Royal Big Bubble" for Air Max Day 2024.

Recent months have seen a slew of such declarations. One of the numerous new colorways for the classic Air Max silhouette perfect for spring is a kid-sized pair that comes in a rainbow of pink tones.

There have been previous releases of pink Nike sneakers (many of which corresponded with the launch of Barbie in July), but the recently made-public style prefers color-blocking that has its roots in legacy.

Although it is not an exact duplicate of the original "University Red" and "Sport Royal" looks, the next kid's Air Max 1 boasts a crisp white mesh foundation that prepares the way for contrasting tones throughout the upper portion and the sole unit.

These tones are inspired by the original "University Red" and "Sport Royal" colorways. The nubuck sections from the vamp to the spine are covered in a subdued pink, accented by brighter tones of the color's namesake appearing on the profile swooshes and mudguards. Plastic eyelets on the shoe's upper part and the "Nike" marking on the tongue label continue the theme.

On the bottom, the color scheme is similar to everywhere else. The majority of the midsole is finished in a "colorless" material, which paves the way for the pinkish hue of the readily apparent Air unit to bask in the limelight.

On the other hand, the waffle-patterned base of the outer sole unit carries the upper's hot pink appeal underneath, keeping things contemporary over 40 years after the shoe was first introduced.

Nike's much-loved Air Max series was made famous by the revolutionary Air Max 1. Therefore, Swoosh highlights the model's origins as,

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Sneakerheads should anticipate further details regarding the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Pink White" over the next few months. Those interested are requested to sign up on the Swoosh website or use the SNKRS app to receive timely updates on the launch's specifics.