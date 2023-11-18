Nike Air Force 1 Low "Orange Canvas" shoes: Where to get and more details explored

Nike is currently gearing up to release a fresh "Orange Canvas" variation of its Nike Air Force 1 sneaker style. While the company has not made any announcements about the exact launch date of the pair, the "Orange Canvas" version of the popular model will reportedly be made available for purchase early next year, as stated by House of Heat.

Customers will be able to buy these shoes at a select set of Nike locations. The pair will also go on sale on the company's official website and the sites of a number of additional affiliated retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Orange Canvas" shoes are complimented with crisp white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike's upcoming pair adds a dynamic new spin to the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette. This contemporary interpretation of a classic design perfectly reflects the spirit of the period between summer and fall by fusing the powerful vitality of summer with the subtle tones of fall.

The shoe is built on a sturdy base of gray leather, which provides a background that is unobtrusive and enables the orange canvas reinforcements to stand out in a lively manner. The new pair is not simply a shoe but an expression of the dynamic and diverse changes that occur throughout the year.

Here's a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

As a nod to the timeless model that has solidified its position in the sneaker community and the fashion industry, the iconic white sole of the Nike Air Force 1 Low has not been updated.

The Swoosh, which features on the shoe in the eye-catching orange hue, appears in an altered semi-fat-bellied structure. However, this is not the only design modification that has been made to the much-awaited pair. Sporty mesh tongue flaps along with slimline laces provide a distinctive touch to the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Orange Canvas" shoes.

Since its initial release, the Nike Air Force 1 has established itself as not only a cultural phenomenon but also a top-selling item. As stated on the official website of the brand, Swoosh places an emphasis on traditional design features to demonstrate the durability of the product.

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond,” the site says.

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Orange Canvas" shoes will become available early next year. Those who wish to get their hands on this colorway are advised to use the SNKRS app or keep an eye on Swoosh's website to get timely alerts on their confirmed release details and arrival of the much-awaited pair.