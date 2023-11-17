Nike Air Max 1 “Black Bordeaux” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The fans of sneakers have a lot to look forward to in the coming year, as the Nike Air Max 1 sneaker is going to be released in a wide variety of captivating colorways.

The "Black Bordeaux" design of the kid's exclusive version of the sneaker in question is the most recent entry to its 2024 array of offerings. This kid's special colorway arrived following the recent teasers of the “Pink White” rendition of the model.

According to House of Heat, the Nike Air Max 1 "Black Bordeaux" shoes are slated to dominate the footwear scene in the coming weeks. It should be noted that the confirmed launch date is currently under wraps.

These sneakers will be dropped in kids' sizing options with a selling price label of $100 for each pair. They will be sold online as well as in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail shops.

Nike Air Max 1 “Black Bordeaux” shoes are coupled with a white mesh base

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 sneakers (Image via Nike)

The latest addition to Nike's collection of children's shoes is a charming rendition of the storied Air Max 1. This kids-only design takes inspiration from the model's most recent "Deep Royal" release, which has a color palette that is both straightforward and efficient, creating an appearance that is both modern and aesthetically pleasing.

The top layer of the aforementioned style features a pure white mesh that is supplemented with gray toppings that emanate a crisp and basic allure. At the center of this layout is a spotless white mesh.

This modest base serves as a platform for the sneaker's more eye-catching aspects to shine. The use of black for the Swoosh decorations creates a bold statement, creating a distinctive angle that calls attention to itself.

This black element is echoed by the eyestays as well as the air supports, contributing to the dramatic appearance of the footwear.

Take a closer look at the tongue sections and heels of the shoe (Image via Nike)

Nevertheless, the deep Bordeaux color that is used for the mudguards as well as the liners is the true star of the exhibit. A classically sporty style is elevated to a higher level of finesse by the use of this shade, which is dark and reminiscent of wine.

The Air Max 1's classic appeal is kept by the use of a standard white midsole, which also gives the same degree of comfort and support that we have grown accustomed to over the last three decades.

The iconic Nike Air Max 1 kicked off the legendary Air Max series. Swoosh emphasizes the model's heritage by stating:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Sneakerheads may look forward to more information on the forthcoming Nike Air Max 1 “Black Bordeaux" over the following few months.

Those who are curious shall register on the Swoosh website or make use of the SNKRS app in order to obtain regular information on the specifics of the release.