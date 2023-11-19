Nike KD 16 "Easy Money" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The sneaker community has greatly benefited from Kevin Durant and Nike's long-standing partnership, and the "Easy Money" colorway of the Nike KD 16 is the most recent example of the collaborative efforts between these two entities in the industry.

While the official release date for the Nike KD 16 "Easy Money" shoes has not been announced yet, the pair is expected to launch sometime during February 2024, as stated by Sneaker News.

These bright basketball shoes will be made available with a fixed price tag of $160 per pair. They will be sold via the company's official website as well as at Nike stores, through the SNKRS app, and a couple of associated retail shops.

Kevin Durant's Nike KD 16 "Easy Money" shoes are dressed in a multicolored ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike KD 16 Easy Money sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

Kevin Durant is a top-tier NBA player on the ascent to greatness, positioning himself as one of the basketball league's all-time leading scorers. For All-Star Weekend 2024, Nike Inc. is honoring the player's achievements by releasing the next iteration of the KD shoe, "Easy Money."

Taking an exceptionally practical approach to the concept of cash, the upcoming "Easy Money" sneaker colorway has a plethora of distinctive details that set it apart from the other pairs in the industry.

The layout has similarities to the KD 3 shoe with the same name, which released earlier this year in August. The tongue tabs encompass a holographic dollar bill and the style also ties to the eponymous KD 3 shoe.

In addition to this, the $35 lettering that is displayed on the vectorized "Playful Pink" topping on the midfoot pays homage to Kevin Durant's jersey number.

The KD 16 "Easy Money" features a color scheme that goes beyond the typical green that is usually linked to currency. The sole unit of the shoe has embellishments in bright orange and light lemon, which provide a dynamic contrast to the overall look of the shoe.

The top is made of engineered mesh, which features a vibrant shade of green. The shoe also includes stunning violet swooshes and fuchsia tongues that contrast with this color, offering an eye-catching style.

The Swoosh's site underlines the importance of the engineered multi-layer mesh and states:

“Multi-layer mesh in the upper is lightweight and dimensional with a broken-in feel. Added thickness in strategic areas helps to keep your foot in place by reducing small movements.”

It further sheds light on the functionality of the innovative Zoom Air unit that has been incorporated in the sole of the Nike KD 16 silhouette.

“KD loved the 15's underfoot experience, so we took inspiration from the previous iteration and added a bottom-loaded forefoot Zoom Air unit for extra pop and snappiness when the game hits high speeds. Responsive full-length foam adds a soft, comfortable sensation,” it continues.

Sneakerheads are now excited about the forthcoming "Easy Money" version of the Nike KD 16 sneakers that are expected to release next year. Those who are interested in adding this colorway to their collection are encouraged to keep an eye on the Swoosh website or download the SNKRS app in order to receive timely updates regarding the release of these shoes.