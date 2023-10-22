Nike KD 16 “Ms. Wanda” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike’s Basketball division recently gave various star athletes like Ja Morant and Devin Booker their inaugural signature shoes, dubbed Ja 1 and Book 1, respectively. Besides welcoming these fresh signature lines, the Swoosh also expanded its long-time friend Giannis’ KD shoe range with a newly developed sixteenth edition, dubbed the KD 16.

Giannis’ latest shoe model will now arrive in a fresh makeover dedicated to his mother “Ms. Wanda.” The new “Ms. Wanda” iteration will be wrapped up in a Mint Foam/Metallic Silver-Emerald Rise-Stadium Green-Pure Platinum-Smoke Grey color scheme.

On November 1, 2023, the Kevin Durant x Nike KD 16 “Ms. Wanda” shoes are projected to enter the sneaker market. These signature shoes will be sold at the online and offline locations of Nike and other affiliated retail merchants. It costs $160 and is offered in sizes that are specific to males.

Kevin Durant's Nike KD 16 “Ms. Wanda” shoes feature Emerald Rise advanced mesh makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Kevin Durant places such a strong focus on maintaining personal ties and sharing the experiences of those who have had a major impact on his life. This is an essential aspect of his career, both on and off the court.

One of the most convincing pieces of evidence for this is that he has a trademark sneaker line with Nike, and within that line, there are various tributes that come from the player's heart. Fans are excitedly anticipating the distinctive "Aunt Pearl" rendition along with the exclusive release devoted to Durant's mother, Ms. Wanda, as the KD collection recently advanced to its 16th signature design, the KD 16.

Earlier in 2012, Kevin Durant presented his mother with a Player Exclusive pair of the KD 4, which he designed especially for her.

The top layer of this KD 16 variation is dressed up in a brilliant shade of green, which is Ms. Wanda's favorite color. The footwear is constructed using the classic shoe design, which includes tailored mesh, lush nubuck, and a durable TPU midfoot guard.

The Swoosh label’s official website further sheds light on the advantages of the advanced mesh material used to make the shoe.

“Multilayer mesh in the upper is lightweight and dimensional with a broken-in feel. Added thickness in strategic areas helps to keep your foot in place by reducing small movements.”

The sneaker's layout is taken to a higher level by the tongue flap and sock liner, which both feature an intricate motif that is inspired by jewelry and have glimmering gold chains and dazzling emeralds.

Take a closer look at the tongues of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

The intricate design and artwork on the tongue flap carefully strike a harmony between the well-known KD insignia and a unique "WD" logo, which serves as a clear nod to Wanda Durant. The look is finished off with a revitalizing mint green midsole and a semi-translucent outer sole unit, enabling it to function as both a fashion statement and a sincere tribute.

Keep an eye out for the Kevin Durant x Nike KD 16 "Ms. Wanda" that is set to release in the near future (2023).

Those who are interested in buying these shoes can install the SNKRS app or sign up on the official Swoosh website, both of which will notify them about the arrival of this colorway.