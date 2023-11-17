Nike Dunk Low Valentine’s Day "Sole Mates" shoes: Everything we know so far

The 2024 Valentine’s Day celebratory roster of Nike is welcoming another new Nike Dunk Low rendition. Similar to its recently revealed Air Force 1 counterpart, the Dunk Low model will be dressed in a “Sole Mates” ensemble featuring a lovely red and white color scheme with a cute sticker set.

The Nike Dunk Low "Sole Mates" colorway will join the Swoosh label’s Valentine’s Day roster sometime during February 2024, as per early reports from Sneaker News and other sources. Note that the actual release date is still under cover.

These shoes will be offered by the online as well as physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of affiliated sellers. Stick around for their pricing details as well.

Nike Dunk Low "Sole Mates" shoes will be offered with complementary playful stickers

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

This unique release of the Nike "Sole Mates" Valentine's Day bundle includes the beautiful Air Force 1 Low as well as the joyful new addition of the Nike Dunk Low.

The "Sole Mates" colorway of the Nike Dunk Low has been designed to capture the spirit of Valentine's Day in every possible way. The uppers as well as tongues of the shoe are made of corduroy, providing the wearer with a rich and intuitive experience.

The sneaker's primary color is a deep, brilliant red. The use of such a daring color option, which represents the ardor and passionate nature of love, is an apt way to pay homage to the season linked to love.

Here's a closer look at the tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh along with the heel covering, on the other hand, is elegantly decorated with fluffy white fleece, giving the entire layout an air of luxury that is both gentle and pleasing. The use of this soft fabric not only improves the aesthetic appeal but also conjures up feelings of snugness that are connected with Valentine's Day.

The shoe keeps its unified appearance even when viewed from underneath. The sole unit features an arrangement of white and red to match the overall theme of colors. This decision guarantees that the overall aesthetic is balanced plus cohesive, and it creates a smooth connection between the top and lower sections of the footwear.

The patterns on the tongue, heel, and insole, all of which stick to the designs unique to their respective packs, display an outstanding degree of detail. The "Sole Mates" concept is expanded upon further with the inclusion of a unique sticker collection, which is included in the launch.

Here's a detailed look at the heels and sticker set (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh’s Dunk Low silhouette has become part of almost all the important rosters of Nike, including Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, as it continues to be the brand’s mainstay. Therefore, the shoe company’s primary site always sheds light on the origins of the model to highlight its immense contributions.

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep a look out for the "Sole Mates" colorway of the Nike Dunk Low Valentine's edition, which is scheduled to drop sometime in the new year. If you sign up for the Swoosh webpage and the SNKRS app, you'll get instant updates about the exact release date of these sneakers and other news.