Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Blue” shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s leading offshoot Jordan Brand is planning to revive its widely admired Metallic Series, and Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Blue” colorway will be offered as part of this series. Following the introduction of the “Burgundy” rendition earlier this year, the Metallic Blue colorway will also hit the stores in 2024.

The Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Blue” variant will be true to the original specifications of the 1985 release, from the materials used to the shape and size of the shoe. The shoe will retail for the estimated price tag of £140 or $170, and it will be available at Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers globally.

Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Blue” Shoes feature a white foundation

Take a closer look at the upcoming Metallic Blue colorway (Image via Instagram/@zsneakersheadz)

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, and its low-top version has a loyal fan base among sneakerheads. Rare and highly sought-after, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Metallic Blue" was first introduced in 1985 as a part of the Metallic Series, which featured shiny accents on the Swoosh and heel. The Metallic Blue colorway is considered by many to be one of the best low-top Air Jordan 1s ever made, and it is set to return in Spring 2024 with a faithful reproduction of the original design.

Like the basketball player who has had a remarkable sporting career, the well-known Air Jordan 1 has a long history as well. Jordan Brand describes Michael Jordan's playing style and his influence in the following manner on its official website:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Metallic Blue" is returning in Spring 2024 🫐 The Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Metallic Blue" is returning in Spring 2024 🫐 https://t.co/tHLf9XSHTE

The website then talks about the infamous pair that was named after the athlete:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The “Metallic Blue” iteration will feature a white leather upper with perforations on the toe box for breathability. The navy blue Swoosh and heel tab will have a metallic finish that adds some contrast and shine to the otherwise simple silhouette.

The tongue will have a navy blue nylon tab with the Jumpman logo, while the heel will have the classic winged basketball emblem. The midsole will be white with Nike Air cushioning, and the outsole will be navy blue with a circular traction pattern.

The Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Blue” is a must-have for any sneaker collector or fan of Michael Jordan’s legacy. The shoe is a piece of history that represents the early days of Jordan’s career and his first signature model. The shoe is also a timeless and versatile sneaker that can be worn with any outfit and for any occasion.

The Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Blue” is expected to sell out quickly, as it has been highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts for years. The shoe has only been retroed twice before, in 2016 and 2020, but neither release was as accurate or faithful to the original as this one.

The shoe is also part of a larger Metallic Series revival that will include other colorways such as Metallic Red, Metallic Burgundy, and Metallic Green. If you want to own a piece of sneaker history and add some flair to your collection, you should not miss out on the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Blue”.

