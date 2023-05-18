Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Ochre” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s primary offshoot Jordan Brand owns an extensive range of silhouettes, which started with Air Jordan 1. Michael Jordan’s first signature silhouette has been ruling the sneaker world since its inception, and 2023 is no different.

The subsequent year will be equally successful for the Air Jordan 1 as we’re already receiving the early looks of the launches planned for 2024. The “Yellow Ochre” colorway is the most recent in a long line of distinguishable Jordan Brand renditions that will be available in the following year.

The Air Jordan 1 “Yellow Ochre” shoes will be launched sometime in 2024. Although the dates are still pending for confirmation, these high-top sneakers will be offered via online and offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other Jordan Brand retail stores. The retail price tag of $180 per pair is set for the colorway.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Ochre” Shoes are complimented with black and sail tones

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

One of the most easily identifiable and impactful shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1. Michael Jordan, the illustrious basketball player who revolutionized the sport and culture, wore it as his first signature sneaker. Since its introduction in 1985, the AJ 1 has been made available in various shades, materials, and styles.

According to the Swoosh website about the Jordan Brand, the historical Air Jordan 1 has the following background:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

One of the most sought-after colorways of the Air Jordan 1 is the “Yellow Ochre,” which is part of the “Best Hand in the Game” pack that dropped in 2018. The pack consists of four colorways, each representing a milestone or achievement in Jordan’s career. The “Yellow Ochre” colorway pays homage to his five Most Valuable Player awards, symbolized by the yellow suede on the heel.

The “Yellow Ochre” shoes feature a summit white, yellow ochre, and black color scheme, offering a twist on the classic “Black Toe” design. The shoes have a white leather upper with black overlays on the toe box, eyelets, and Swoosh. The yellow suede covers the heel and collar, while the tongue has the original “Nike Air” branding. The shoes also come with yellow laces for an extra pop of color.

The “Yellow Ochre” shoes are a must-have for anyone who loves the Air Jordan 1 and appreciates its history and legacy. They are a tribute to one of the greatest players of all time and his remarkable achievements. They are also a stylish and versatile pair of sneakers that can be worn with any outfit.

The AJ 1 High OG “Yellow Ochre” shoes are more than just footwear. They are a piece of history that celebrates the legacy of Michael Jordan and his impact on basketball and beyond.

