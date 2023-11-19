Nike Air Max Plus "Sprite" shoes: Everything we know so far

Following the teasers of “Malachite Green,” “Neon Yellow,” “Pink Rise,” and more colorways of the Nike Air Max Plus silhouette in the recent weeks of 2023, the Swoosh label is looking ahead to the coming year with fresh and intriguing colorways, one of them being the “Sprite” variant. The Air Max Plus model will be clothed in a Sprite cold drink-themed green and blue-shaded palette.

As per the latest updates from House of Heat, the newly surfaced Nike Air Max Plus "Sprite” variant is set to grace the sneaker market in the first few months of 2024. The shoe firm, on the other hand, has not yet made any official pronouncements concerning the date when these boots will be made available to the public.

This themed variation of the model will be sold for purchase on the official Nike website, in physical Nike retail shops, via the SNKRS app, as well as via a variety of additional retail suppliers. They will be dropped in both adult and grade school sizing options. Interested parties are advised to stay tuned for pricing details as well.

Nike Air Max Plus "Sprite" shoes are decked in themed blue and green gradient all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike is commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Nike Air Max Plus by releasing a revitalizing new hue called "Sprite" for the shoe specifically for the event.

The top layer is made of an exceptionally energetic blue and green ombre mesh, which quickly evokes the laid-back and clean sense of the Sprite brand. At the core of the layout is a blue and green gradation heel counter.

The distinctive veiny overlays, guards, and the majority of the sole unit of the Air Max Plus are all rendered in a stylish black colorway. This richer tone works well with the top, which takes inspiration from the Sprite and lends an air of elegance to the silhouette as a whole.

Accents of white serve a supporting role, mimicking the look of the Sprite bottle with clever positioning on the midsole and defining the mini-Swoosh that is located on the midfoot.

The midfoot shank features a reappearance of brilliant royal blue, which creates a stunning harmony with the green and blue variation. This element, in conjunction with the Air Supports that have been concealed within the sole, brings the layout to its conclusion by making a reference to the beverage's trademark color scheme.

The Swoosh Label's famed Air Max shoe category has been widely popularized thanks to the revolutionary Air Max concept. Therefore, Nike uses the following wording to celebrate this innovative technology:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The Nike Air Max Plus "Sprite" sneakers will likely be available for purchase in the following year. Sneakerheads who are keen on obtaining regular information on the arrival of the stated iteration may easily sign up for the same on the official website of Swoosh or join the SNKRS app.