Nike Air Max Plus "Rainbow" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max Plus has received several incredible and eye-catching alterations from the Swoosh label this year. The Air Max Plus, often overlooked in the past, is now basking in the limelight as it commemorates its 25th anniversary. More recently, Nike just dropped a fresh new colorway for the Air Max Plus, called "Rainbow." This release comes after the introduction of a series of other versions, including the much anticipated "Anniversary" edition.

As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly wait for the release of the OG "Hyper Blue" iteration of the Nike Air Max Plus, Sean McDowell's timeless 1998 design continues to push boundaries in terms of color combinations. The newest release introduces a gradient design on the sneaker's mesh upper, reminiscent of a vibrant rainbow. This sneaker seamlessly combines vibrant hues that exude a fascinating Caribbean vibe.

As per the latest updates from reputable sources like Sneaker News, the highly anticipated Nike Air Max Plus "Rainbow" variant is set to grace the sneaker market in the upcoming weeks of 2023. However, the shoe company has not yet made any official announcements with respect to the release date of these kicks.

The upcoming iteration will be available for purchase on the official Nike website, at brick-and-mortar Nike retail stores, through the SNKRS app, and also via various other retail vendors. For enthusiasts looking to add these sneakers to their collections, they will be able to bring these shoes home for a price of $175 per pair.

Nike Air Max Plus "Rainbow" sneakers are complemented with bold black accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max Plus shoes (Image via Nike)

The latest version of the Nike Air Max Plus showcases a visually appealing design that effectively replicates a "Rainbow" aesthetic. The gradient design starts with a blend of warm red hues at the front of the shoe, smoothly transitioning into lively oranges in the middle section.

Finally, the color reaches a deep green shade around the heel counter. The underfoot of McDowell's innovative sole unit also embraces a simplistic color palette. The sneaker features a mesh base that perfectly complements the plastic TPU cage, mudguards, leather tongue tabs, and heel overlays.

This Nike Air Max Plus model also includes air bubbles in a dark hue at the front and a deep blue finish with citrus accents on the back. The running shoe includes a pristine white Swoosh logo that beautifully pairs with the sleek midsole and black shank plate.

The midsole of these shoes appears in a pristine white color, while the outsoles, which draw inspiration from Nike Running's legacy, sport a sleek black design. The iconic "Tn Air" badges take center stage on the tread, showcasing their conventional appearance. On the other hand, vibrant orange, green, and yellow elements bring life to the components beneath the Tuned Air bag.

The groundbreaking innovation of Air Max technology has facilitated the Swoosh Label to successfully market its renowned Air Max footwear line. Nike therefore honors its cutting-edge technology in the following words:

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Nike Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains.”

The Nike Air Max Plus "Rainbow" sneakers, which will be sold later this year, should be added to your watchlist. Sneaker enthusiasts who are interested in receiving timely updates on the release of the aforementioned iteration may simply sign up for the same on Swoosh's official website or download the SNKRS app.