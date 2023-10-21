Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk Smokey Mauve” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is planning to flood the sneaker market with eco-friendly Next Nature designs of Nike Dunk Low in 2024, and the recently emerged "Coconut Milk Smokey Mauve" colorway will be another addition to this range.

In the spring of 2024, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Coconut Milk Smokey Mauve" colorway will potentially enter the footwear scene, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit. Dunk enthusiasts are urged to wait for the official launch date of these sneakers.

They will be made available for online and in-store purchases via Nike, its SNKRS app, and other related sellers. This item, which is only made in women's sizes, has a price tag of $115.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk Smokey Mauve” shoes are complimented with stark white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Next Nature sneaker (Image via Nike)

The folklore of Nike's Dunk Low doesn't seem to have been dented, despite the fact that it keeps raising the standard for shoe fashion every year. Nike is strongly emphasizing recycled content in its Next Nature (NN) interpretations, which it is using to capitalize on its massive volume of recent popularity in the fashion industry.

As 2023 is coming to an end, the year 2024 is already looking great for Dunk fans. Especially with the teases of fascinating NN hues, such as "Midnight Navy Team Gold" and "Light Bone Platinum Violet." These teasers have shoe lovers looking forward to their release.

Nevertheless, the women's Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Coconut Milk Smokey Mauve" is a colorway that stands out as one that will spark your curiosity in spring.

This new version of the Dunk Low features coconut milk overlays that elegantly envelop the mudguard, eye stays, and heel for a look that combines flexibility with stunning contrast. This sophisticated hue is complemented beautifully by a foundation made of pristine white leather.

A burgundy Swoosh that is particularly noticeable on the midfoot draws attention to the layout and adds a splash of color. Tonal laces are aesthetic and pleasingly incorporated with the overlays, and they deftly wind their way through the stark white tongue flap.

The devotion to environmental sustainability can be seen even within the shoe's base, as the sail midsole and the gum rubber outer sole unit are made from reclaimed materials. This move is smart considering how popular Nike shoes have become in mainstream fashion.

Nike Dunks have become a mainstay of today's streetwear culture. All of this can be attributed to the model's rich heritage and evolution in its design. Nike underlines this heritage of the sneaker model on its site in the following way:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further reads,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep a look out for the soon-to-be-released "Coconut Milk Smokey Mauve" style of the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature, scheduled to be available in the upcoming months of 2024.

Readers who are interested in purchasing these sneakers are suggested to sign up on Nike's website or download the SNKRS app to catch timely updates regarding the product's debut.