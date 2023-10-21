Nike Dunk Low LX Just Do It “Dusty Cactus” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike’s cherished “Just Do It” collection is getting ready to add another fresh Nike Dunk Low to its catalog, which will be clothed in a “Dusty Cactus” ensemble. This latest variant will be dressed in a Sail/Dusty Cactus, Vapor Green, and Dragon Red color scheme.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources, the Nike Dunk Low LX Just Do It "Dusty Cactus" version will go on sale in the spring of 2024.

The online and in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS App, and a slew of connected sellers will offer these pairs. The selling price of this item is $135, and it will be available in women’s exclusive sizes. Dunkheads will have to wait for a confirmed release date.

Nike Dunk Low LX Just Do It “Dusty Cactus” shoes are adorned with glittering charm on lace dubrae

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Dunk Low is now a staple in sneaker rotations worldwide because of Nike's commitment to both fashion and innovation. The Dunk Low is going to be expanded even more in 2024 thanks to forthcoming offerings such as "Everything You Need" and the "Green Ostrich."

These upcoming releases sit strong on the favorable reception of previously released colorways. The women's special, the Just Do It Dusty Cactus, pays homage to Nike's well-known "Just Do It" tagline with elegant decorations and intricate elements and has emerged as the current leader in the race for the spotlight.

The selection of materials employed for creating this Nike Dunk Low LX makes it immediately noticeable at first look. The mudguard, eye stays, and heel are all wrapped in a faux reptile skin suede material that has been dyed to resemble a dusty cactus.

This material gives the shoe an exotic appearance. In contrast to this, the toe box, quarter panel, and collar area are all crafted out of a velvety, creamy leather that harmonizes with the faux reptile skin used for the Swoosh and the heel tab.

But it's the distinguishing elements that make this version stand out from the rest. These elements include a brightly colored charm hanging from the lace dubrae, a little Swoosh adorning the midfoot, and the "Just Do It" lettering boldly sitting on the tongue tag.

A tag can be seen poking out from the back of the Swoosh, which displays a lively red Swoosh that is coupled with a humorous cloud graphic. The eye-catching top of these Dunks sits on a clean white midsole, and the look is finished off with an icy blue rubber outer sole unit.

Take a closer look at the uppers and glittering charm of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk Low has had an extensive and colorful history, beginning with college basketball games and ending with it being held up as a paragon of urban street style. Nike sums up the model's storied history in a few words by saying:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues as,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Add the freshly developed "Just Do It" Nike Dunk Low shoes in the "Dusty Cactus" hue to your wishlist, as they will launch in the coming year.

To grab these pairs, one may sign up for Nike's online newsletter or download the SNKRS app to be notified as soon as the shoes become available.