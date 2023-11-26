5 upcoming Nike collabs planned for 2024

In regards to sneaker collaborations, Nike has historically demonstrated foresight, and the year 2024 is expected to be no different. The label has planned releases in partnership with notable entities to manufacture a selection of the most anticipated footwear of the year. Since its launch in 1964, the Swoosh label has collaborated with several A-list celebrities and renowned brands.

While every Nike collab is a treat for sneakerheads, the brand continually raises the standard for its devoted followers. Several highly anticipated and talked-about collaborations, including new iterations of the brand's signature footwear, have dropped thus far in 2023. In that vein, here are five of the most anticipated Nike collaborations for the year 2024.

UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 21 and four other Swoosh label collabs planned for 2024

1) Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneaker showcases a distinctive aesthetic with contrasting Swoosh logos in varying hues. The right face of each pair boasts a vibrant royal blue, while the left side exudes a strikingly vivid purple. The overlays display a distinct pattern that is exclusive to each pair, placed on top of the suede panels.

Leal's logo is prominently positioned on the lateral heel in a vibrant purple hue. Additionally, the purple tongue label features the text "Rayssa's Dunk." More personalized details can be found on these sneakers, such as smiley face charms on the lace dubrae and insole, as well as a smiley face debossed into the leather midfoot.

The Rayssa Leal x SB Dunk Low is expected to make its debut in spring 2024. Sneaker enthusiasts can expect to find this collaboration available at Nike SB-affiliated skate shops. The sneakers will be available in unisex sizing and priced at $125.

2) Fragment design x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Shortly after the unveiling of the all-white Fragment design x Air Force 1 Low, a contrasting black iteration has emerged. This variant of Fragment design x Air Force 1 Low boasts identical tonal elements and custom branding accents, mirroring its all-white counterpart. The pair was introduced by Yasunari Miyazaki, the founder of GOD SELECTION XXX.

The shoe features a standard low-cut Air Force 1 shape and build. However, it lacks the premium leather construction and thickly padded original heel tabs found in last year's 40th-anniversary edition "Since 82" AF1s. What distinguishes this pair from other models in its line-up are the unique branded elements by the Godfather of Streetwear. These include Fragment design's lightning bolt logo on the side of the heel and a debossed "FRGMT" logo on the midsole.

While a firm release date for the awaited collaboration has not been disclosed, industry insiders speculate that it will become available in 2024. Expect a price range of approximately $120 to $160 USD for these kicks.

3) UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 21

The UNKNWN x LeBron 21 upcoming sneaker comes in an appealing Dark Russet and Pink Foam colorway. The upper of the shoes is made from suede-like materials, providing breathability, along with mesh tongues. The dark russet color dominates the sneaker, enhanced by pink accents on the eyestays, Swoosh lining, and branding on the tongues, adding a stylish element.

The collaborative nature of the sneakers is highlighted by the presence of the UNKNWN logo on the heel tabs. The sneaker is completed with a dark russet foam midsole that has pink speckles, complemented by a gum rubber outsole for a seamless design.

The UNKNWN x LeBron 21 is set to launch in 2024. It will be sold at UNKNWN and various Nike Sportswear retailers, both in-store and online, including the Nike website. Coming in men’s sizes, this highly sought-after sneaker is offered at a retail price of $210 USD.

4) Stash x Nike Air Max 95

The initial release of Stash's AM95 was introduced as part of the 'Artist Series.' The sneaker has a mesh base with multiple layers of suede overlays. The trainer is available in black, with layers of 'Harbor Blue' and 'Varsity Royal' on the upper, paying homage to the artist's distinctive color scheme.

The lateral heels feature a stitched Swoosh, accompanied by "Air Max" logos on the tongues. The shoe comes with a chunky Air midsole, complemented by subtle specks as a nod to the artist's graffiti background. The package includes a custom-designed shoebox and a wide variety of laces for versatile styling options.

Sneaker leakers have revealed that Stash and Nike are working together on the Air Max 95 right now. However, specifics about this relationship have not been made public yet. The Stash x Air Max 95 collaboration will be available for purchase at select retailers and Nike's official website during the 2024 holiday season.

5) Patta X Nike Air Max 1 “Chlorophyll”

Patta celebrated its fifth anniversary in 2009 by creating a special edition pair of shoes covered in a "Chlorophyll" color scheme. The shoe was far more muted than anything else Patta had done previously, yet it was praised for its inventive update to Hatfield's 1987 original.

At the time of writing, neither a mockup nor an actual illustration of the color blocking has been made public. However, the sneaker's external design might include an about-face from its earlier iteration. As the Amsterdam-based business prepares to mark its 20th anniversary, now seems like a fitting moment to bring back a piece that has proven very popular with patrons over the years.

Patta and Swoosh have more in store for their global fan base come autumn of 2024 when the highly anticipated Patta x Air Max 1 "Chlorophyll" sneakers release. Every single pair of these shoes is expected to come with a price tag of $160.

Sneaker enthusiasts have always admired Swoosh collaborations. These are five of the many upcoming Swoosh label sneaker collaborations in the coming year. Stay hooked on the brand’s website for further details on these sneakers.