Patta x Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Based in Amsterdam, Patta has been a frequent Nike partner in recent times. The two popular names have once again come together for their latest redesign of the latter's Air Max Plus model. The duo is working with FC Barcelona on their most recent endeavor. This new variant of the Air Max Plus will be clothed in a Rush Fuchsia/Deep Royal Blue-Black-White palette.

Despite lacking an official release date, numerous sneaker publications, like Sole Retriever, predict that the Patta x Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona sneakers will be available for purchase during the Christmas season of 2023.

When the footwear drops, fans of the Swoosh logo and other interested consumers can pick it up in Nike stores, on the SNKRS app, and at a few select partner shops. The retail price will potentially be set at $185 for each pair of these collab shoes.

Patta x Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona sneaker is adorned with Rush Fuschia and Deep Royal gradient

Once again, the Nike brand and Patta are coming together to develop a new Air Max model. On this occasion, they will be concentrating on the Air Max Plus, which is extremely popular on the European continent. However, these two are not working alone and have teamed up with yet another force in the form of FC Barcelona.

As a result of this partnership, Sean McDowell's Air Max Plus sneaker design has been preserved with its signature mesh and TPU construction. Dazzling TPU is placed on the forefoot to offer increased longevity, and reinforcements are placed throughout the sneaker for additional support. A deluxe panel made of black suede sits in the space between the upper portion and the tread of the footwear.

This part goes perfectly around the footwear's outer edge. The mesh gradient has an exquisite combination of the colors purple and blue in tribute to the colorful jersey worn by FC Barcelona. The midfoot features two overlapping Swooshes that incorporate the two hues. In addition, the lace dubraes bear the recognizable insignia of FC Barcelona.

Patta's autograph is prominently displayed on the tongue tag. On the rear side, the suede heel tabs complete the base makeup. These heel counters flaunt familiar "Tuned Air" badges that shine out in white and yellow.

Inside, one can read the words "Culers del món," which is a tribute to the passionate devotees of Barcelona. The footwear has a dual-tone Air Max Plus midsole, which features a stylish variation on the shank as well as blazing orange flashes within the readily apparent Air units.

The overall appearance is finished off with a colorful multi-color outer sole unit, and it is all housed within custom-built co-branded packaging.

There have been many iterations of the Air Max line that have been well-received by sneakerheads, and the Air Max Plus style is only one of them. When asked about this game-changing Air Max technology, the Swoosh firm enlightens us as follows:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The Patta x Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona colorway will be released in the upcoming months of 2023. Those interested in adding these shoes to their closet can sign up for alerts on the Swoosh website or download the SNKRS app.