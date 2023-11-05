Fragment design x Nike Zoom Spiridon shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Zoom Spiridon appears to be making a comeback, thanks to its collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design. The acclaimed streetwear designer has himself made a notable comeback, teaming up with Nike for an exciting collaboration as the Fragment Design x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon. Sneaker enthusiasts may recall that the most recent collaboration between Fragment and Nike occurred in 2021.

The Spiridon model's previous general release was in 2017. The current hiatus further increases the anticipation surrounding the potential comeback of the Spiridon. The release date for the Fragment Design x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon has not been officially announced.

However, if it becomes available for purchase, it is anticipated to be released in 2024 through Nike, Fragment Design, and select online and in-store retailers. Sneaker enthusiasts may have to wait a little longer for the disclosure of pricing and more details.

Fragment Design x Nike Zoom Spiridon shoes are dressed in navy and crisp white ensemble

The Nike Zoom Spiridon, in collaboration with Fragment Design, highlights exceptional craftsmanship through the use of fuzzy suede and synthetic textile on the upper, replacing the shoe's usual mesh material. The sneaker features plush suede overlays in Fragment's signature blue shade.

The Nike Swoosh is prominently displayed in a clean white color on the lateral side and in a blue hue on the medial wall of the sneaker. The shoes come with gray and white eyelets made of fabric that beautifully hold the round blue laces. The presence of FRGMT design is evident throughout the sneaker, with branding on the outsole and ankle tabs.

Sneaker enthusiasts will also find the "FRGMT" inscription on the outsole to be a notable detail. The sneaker includes a clean white midsole and outsole, adding a touch of sophistication while ensuring both style and comfort for the wearer.

The Nike Zoom Spiridon, introduced in 1997 and created by Christian Tresser, draws inspiration from Spiridon Louis, the inaugural Olympic marathon champion. The Nike Zoom Spiridon was among the initial models to incorporate Nike's Zoom Air cushioning technology.

This technology hinges on tightly stretched fibers within an air unit, delivering responsive and low-profile padding for a comfortable and efficient running experience. The Zoom Spiridon has re-emerged in the market after a period of absence and is potentially set to play a significant role in Nike's 2024 strategy.

Hiroshi Fujiwara, on the other hand, is one of the most influential figures in streetwear fashion. He created the imprint Fragment Design and is widely regarded as the godfather of streetwear. For unversed, Fragment Design does not produce its own products, but rather collaborates with various brands across different industries, such as fashion, music, art, and technology.

Fragment Design is known for its minimalist and elegant style, often using a simple color palette and a lightning bolt logo. The collaboration between FRGMNT and the Swoosh label is not a new occurrence. From the iconic Air Jordan 1s to the latest Zoom Spiridon project, this duo has consistently produced popular sneakers.

Nike enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the Fragment Design x Nike Zoom Spiridon. Don’t miss out on this exciting drop in 2024, and keep an eye on Nike.com and download the SNKRS app for the latest updates on this and other upcoming drops.