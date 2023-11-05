Nike Air Humara “Sesame” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Humara sneaker model, over the past ten months, has been reimagined in several different makeovers. The trail-ready shape has just been given a makeup that is a light yellow color as the sneaker community is getting ready for the new year. Currently, this hue is being referred to as a “Sesame” rendition that is complimented with black and Saturn Gold accents.

The Nike Air Humara “Sesame” colorway is getting ready to hit the shelves sometime during spring 2024, as per early reports from Sneaker News and other sneaker sources. It’s crucial to remember that the official launch date is currently kept a secret by Nike.

The retail price label for each pair of these sneakers will be $160. Nike's online and in-store sites, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers will all offer them.

Nike Air Humara “Sesame” shoes are accentuated with hits of black all over

The Nike Air Humara, which first appeared in 1996 and has since become an icon, is currently making an interesting comeback, and the contemporary market has been gobbling it up. Now, as the leaves drop and November draws near, Nike unveils the latest version of the Air Humara, which is covered in a mesmerizing combination of Sesame, Saturn Gold, and Black.

The construction of this "Sesame" edition of the Nike Air Humara model pays tribute to its origins in the late 1990s by adorning the top portion with textile and fabric elements. This layout of the footwear gives it a vibe that is reminiscent of the past.

However, in a subtle departure from the style of the initial release, the panels on this new version are made of suede rather than leather. It creates a beautiful synthesis of the classic and the contemporary.

The practical elements of the design, such as those present on the profiles as well as around the collar, have not been altered in any way, which has allowed the silhouette's essential nature to be maintained. In the same vein, the form of the textile-clad midsole is maintained, which ensures comfort and cushioning.

The traction of the footwear has not been neglected, which ensures that the efficiency of this Air Humara will be commensurate with its illustrious heritage.

Because of the design's attractive veneer, the vast majority of people are probably going to wear these for the purpose of fashion rather than for rough exploits on hard routes.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming "Sesame" creation of the Nike Air Humara, which is expected to be released in the year that follows. Signing up on the Swoosh website and logging in to the SNKRS app will allow users to get timely alerts regarding the actual release date of these shoes as well as additional details.

In addition to the aforementioned “Sesame” variation, the Swoosh label also teased the “Beef & Broccoli” and “Future Motion” colorways of the Air Humara model in recent weeks that will be made available in the coming year.

These shoes will also be sold at Swoosh’s online and offline locations, alongside affiliated retail merchants. Both iterations are expected to have similar price tags of $160 for each pair.