Nike Air Humara “Oreo” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Humara, originally launched in 1997 as an outdoor sneaker, has evolved into a lifestyle shoe. With many iterations released since the model's return in late February, the trail footwear is now coming in a secondary "Oreo" aesthetic featuring suede highlights.

This colorway is coming after the "Black Metallic Silver," "Wheat Grass," and "Faded Spruce" variants that were launched earlier this year.

Although no official release date has been announced by the team Swoosh, Sneaker News suggests that the Nike Air Humara "Oreo" sneakers are scheduled to be released before the end of 2023. The retail price for these shoes is expected to be $160 USD per pair. Sneaker fans can grab these kicks on Nike's SNKRS app as well as at select retailers, both online and offline.

Nike Air Humara “Oreo” shoes are dressed in classic black and white hues

A detailed look of the Nike Air Humara "Oreo" (Image via Nike)

The latest iteration of the Air Humara sneakers continues the monochromatic color scheme trend from the previous "Black Metallic Silver" colorway, released in July. However, this version features a different construction, with a departure from the smooth leather build and mesh base layer. The shoe's upper is crafted from a combination of premium suede and soft textile materials, adding a unique twist to its design.

The sneaker appears in a predominantly black hue with suede accents on the mudguard and upper overlays. "Metallic Silver" elements add a touch of brightness to the front and back of the shoe. The model incorporates a reflective feature consisting of multiple strips and embellishments, which enhances its appeal for evening occasions. The sneaker shows crisp white accents that create a striking contrast with the profile swooshes and mid-foot fasteners.

Like its predecessors, a checkerboard pattern can be seen on the textile-cladded midsole. The Nike Swoosh branding is elegantly embroidered on the toe cap and heel counters in contrasting tints. The trail shoe consists of a black fabric inner lining and corresponding sock liners.

The inclusion of branding accents on the insoles adds an additional level of detail to this pair of sneakers. In addition, the Air stamping is visible on the lateral heels of the sneakers. These chunky sneakers also boast a sturdy black tread with Trail and Swoosh logos.

A closer look at the Oreo colorway of the Nike Air Humara (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Humara, crafted by renowned designer Peter Fogg, who is also credited with the creation of iconic sneakers like the Air Max 95 and the Hyperdunk, made its debut in 1997 as a trail running shoe. The model draws inspiration from the design of motorcycle wheels, boasting a robust and resilient construction suitable for an array of terrains and weather circumstances.

The Nike Air Humara gained popularity not only among adventure lovers but also carved out its space in the hearts of celebrities and style enthusiasts who embraced it as a lifestyle sneaker.

The footwear gained major exposure through paparazzi shots, magazine features, and notable collaborations with esteemed brands such as Supreme and Jacquemus. Moreover, the sneaker had a significant impact on various Nike iterations, including the Air Huarache.

For sneakerheads who are into bulkier and more stylish designs, this upcoming rendition of the Nike Air Humara makes a great choice. To acquire this pair, enthusiasts can register on Swoosh's official website and install the SNKRS app for timely updates on these shoes and upcoming color variations.