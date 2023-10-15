Nike Air Flight Huarache "Lyon Blue" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is now turning its focus towards bringing out certain vintage models that have been out of the limelight for several years. One such model is the highly renowned Nike Air Flight Huarache. After revealing some of the intriguing iterations of this model earlier this year, the creative force at Swoosh Label is all set for a retro release of the iconic sneaker in the OG "Lyon Blue" colorway.

The Nike Air Flight Huarache "Lyon Blue," earlier showcased in March, is returning in its OG hue after an eight-year hiatus. While the official words of the release date have yet to come from the Beaverton-based label, the shoes are likely to be available around the 2023 holiday season.

They will be available for purchase via Nike's official website and selected retail partners. The sneakers will be sold in full men's size run and will cost $125 USD.

Nike Air Flight Huarache "Lyon Blue" sneakers feature a bold black base

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Flight Huarache features an assortment of mesh, suede, neoprene, and TPU materials in its upper construction. The sneaker is predominantly black, with accents of Lyon Blue located on the midfoot, sockliner, and Nike-branded heel cage strip.

The basketball shoe features black suede accents on the toebox, midfoot, and collar, coupled with a neoprene tongue and inner lining.

The heel of the sneaker sports TPU reinforcements in a chic black hue. For branding, the Sho. company used many parts, including tongue badges, "NIKE AIR" at the back, and printed insoles. The upper is accented with a black lace set, adding a touch of elegance to the overall design.

The black-on-black Huarache midsole and outsole seamlessly match the aesthetic, resulting in a complete and athletic look. These shoes sport an encapsulated Air unit in the soles, providing excellent cushioning.

Additionally, the contrasting blue rubber outsole segments add an appealing aesthetic touch.

In the sphere of sneakers, the collaborative efforts of renowned designers Eric Avar and Tinker Hatfield gave birth to a masterpiece known as the Nike Air Flight Huarache, which is a timeless basketball shoe that made its public appearance in 1992.

The shoe was discontinued in 2015 until its recent revival. The Air Huarache, originally conceived as a "t-shirt for your foot," made its way into the basketball scene, becoming a popular choice among legendary players of the late 90s and early 2000s.

These sneakers are well-known for their exceptional combination of a snug and secure neoprene inner sleeve and a distinctive outer shell inspired by an exoskeleton.

The Air Flight Huarache is a member of the vast Huarache collection, which encompasses timeless models such as the Nike Air Huarache and Nike Huarache Light.

These sneakers embody a shared design philosophy that prioritizes utmost comfort and impeccable fit.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

For the past few months, Nike has been bringing back some of the most original colorways of this model. Additionally, eye-catching colorways like "Lakers Away" and "Bordeaux Airbrush" stood out among the releases.

Now, Team Swoosh is all set to conclude the year by reintroducing the iconic Nike Air Flight Huarache in the timeless Lyon Blue hue.

Keep an eye out for the highly anticipated release of the upcoming Nike Air Flight Huarache "Black/Lyon Blue" sneakers, set to hit shelves before the year ends. To ensure you don't miss out on the launch, stay updated by installing the SNKRS app and signing in to the official Nike website for regular notifications.