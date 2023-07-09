Nike Air Humara "Black and Metallic Silver" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Humara was created by Peter Fogg and was marketed in 1997 as an outdoor/trail sneaker. In 2023, the model has evolved into more of a lifestyle shoe. The silhouette will soon be available in a new "Black Metallic Silver" hue. The new colorway will follow the launch of the "Wheat Grass," "Faded Spruce," and "Midnight Navy" variants, which released earlier in 2023.

The Nike Air Humara "Black and Metallic Silver" sneakers are all set to make their debut on July 12, 2023. These chunky shoes will be sold for $160 per pair. Interested individuals can easily locate the pair on Nike's SNKRS app as well as at a few other connected retailers, both online and offline.

Nike Air Humara "Black and Metallic Silver" shoes are adorned with reflective accents

Here's a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Humara had a number of notable debuts before going on hiatus, including an exclusive partnership with Supreme. The Salomon XT-6 as well as additional trail running sneakers became so popular that the company is now offering a couple more inline options.

Following the debut of the three Jacquemus colorways last year, the 1997-born sneaker gained immense popularity, and the Swoosh has a couple more iterations in store for sneakerheads in 2023. The most recent addition to the Nike Air Humara catalog is the "Black and Metallic Silver" variant.

The upper of the shoe is made entirely of mesh and leather, sticking to the original design. The layered pattern is more subtle than previous versions and the shoe can handle tough terrain because of its sturdy outer sole unit. It also features geometrical embroidered patterns on the toe box, heel counter, and sides. A reflective feature is added to the model with several strips and embellishments, making it the perfect choice for a night out.

The soft inner lining of these sneakers is completed with black fabric and matching sockliners. These sockliners include branding accents, which add more details to the pair. The Nike Swoosh branding is also evident on the heel counters.

The description of the upcoming Nike Air Humara "Black and Metallic Silver" shoes on the SNRKS page reads:

"Tame the wild? Never. With vintage looks and Nike trail running DNA, the Air Humara sets you up to break free from mediocrity. The sporty design harnesses premium materials and classic colors, evoking '90s style and a whole lot of outdoor appeal."

It further continues:

"Zoom Air in the forefoot and Nike Air in the heel deliver legendary comfort—and if anyone tries to tell you that fashion and function don't mix, just turn it over and show them the textile-wrapped midsole. A luxe touch that puts you a step ahead of the rest."

Gear up for the upcoming Nike Air Humara "Black and Metallic Silver" colorway, which is set to launch on July 12, 2023. Individuals interested in getting their hands on this pair can sign up on Swoosh's official webpage and use the SNKRS app for quick updates on the aforementioned shoes and other future colorways.

