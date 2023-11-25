April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low “Pink” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Following the official announcement of the “Turbo Green” rendition of the Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker style, the fresh “Pink” colorway of April Skateboards and Nike’s joint SB Dunk Low surfaced online. This “Pink” iteration seems to be the family and friends exclusive pair, as per early reports.

The April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low “Pink” sneakers, which recently surfaced on the internet, are supposedly the exclusive friends and family version of the duo’s collaborative design. Therefore, it is more likely that this chic pink colorway will not be made available to the general public.

April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low “Pink” sneakers are accented with dazzling overlays

Take a closer look at the heels of these Nike SB Dunk Low shoes (Image via Twitter/@justfreshkicks)

Shane O'Neill, an Australian skate legend, is an internationally recognized name in the discipline of skateboarding, even though he leads a semi-reclusive lifestyle.

Due to his prominent status, he is able to keep significant sponsorships with top-notch companies such as Nike SB, Thunder Trucks, and Diamond Supply & Co. while simultaneously developing his own business, April Skateboards.

O'Neill's April Skateboards signed an innovative partnership with Nike SB on the classic Dunk Low shoe earlier in the year. It was done so that O'Neill might benefit from his many contacts in the business world. The two collaborating brands debuted a "Turbo Green" colorway of the aforementioned model, and now sneakerheads have noticed a "Pink" version of the same shoe.

The tops of the shoe have been given a faded pink suede treatment, and the sports shoe also boasts shiny touches on the refreshed Nike Swoosh and April insignia adjacent to the medial heel patch as well as the heel tab. The quarter panel and collar are dressed up in white netting fabric, while the toebox is made of leather and is coated in a bright white color.

The rose arrangement beneath the sole unit, which is one of the distinguishing characteristics of the footwear, is supposedly the cause of production troubles, and there has recently been speculation that the release may either be delayed or canceled altogether.

The padded insole of the shoe incorporates the Zoom Air technology that customers have come to appreciate and enjoy from the recycled silhouette, while the tongue flap of the shoe and the sock liner both feature extra padding for additional comfort.

Nike SB Dunk Lows have been favored by both sneakerheads and skating enthusiasts across the globe. Therefore, the sneaker community frequently witnesses the appearance of exciting collaborations by the model.

The model’s popularity can be attributed to its humble beginnings, which are highlighted by Nike in the following manner:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

Team Swoosh further adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Although sneakerheads can’t get the “Pink” colorway of the April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette, they can still get their hands on the “Turbo Green” colorway of the duo’s SB Dunk Low variant. This colorway will go on sale on November 27, 2023, via exclusive skate shops. Each pair will retail for a set price of $120.