6 interesting Nike SB Dunk Low collaborative releases of 2023

The Nike SB Dunk Low is a fan favorite for all the right reasons, making it one of the brand's most iconic shoe designs. In 1985, the Swoosh label debuted the Nike Dunk, a basketball sneaker primarily for collegiate players. However, things began to shift in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when Nike SB took the style and made it its own.

Numerous iterations of the Nike SB Dunk Low have been created, with select hues and collaborations being highly sought after by collectors and sneakerheads. Some of the most unique SB Dunk Low versions, which provide enhanced flair and movement, are released periodically.

This year is no different, as some highly-awaited Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration sneakers were introduced in numerous color schemes and styles.

April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low and five other exciting joint sneaker releases of 2023

1) Jarritos X Nike SB Dunk Low

Expand Tweet

The Jarritos X Nike SB Dunk Low features a combination of white leather and tear-away canvas materials on the uppers. Green accents are used on the outsoles and Nike Swoosh. The sneaker features a colorway consisting of Safety Orange, Phantom, and Malachite hues.

The inclusion of co-branding elements and the use of special packaging add a finishing touch to the overall design. The footwear included an additional pair of laces. The sneakers contain prominent Jarritos branding on the insoles, heel tabs, and tongue.

Expand Tweet

The highly anticipated collaboration between Jarritos and Nike SB resulted in the release of the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low. This exclusive sneaker was made available on May 6th at chosen Nike SB skate shops, followed by a wider release on May 10th at select retailers. The retail price for these sneakers was set at $130 USD.

2) Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low

Expand Tweet

The sneaker features a combination of leather and suede materials, displaying a Deep Royal Blue, Active Pink, and Blue Chill color palette. The model comes with a blue upper and vibrant, hot pink Swooshes. The heel tabs are adorned with Metallic Gold "NIKE" embroidery and tongue labels woven with the iconic "Nike SB" branding.

Furthermore, the shoes include the RTJ's handgun and fist logos on the insoles, along with the discreet placement of the date 4/20 on the Zoom bags of said insoles.

Expand Tweet

One of the sneakers boasts the inscription "JAIMILY 2010," paying homage to El-P's given name, Jamie Meline, and his partner Emily Panic, who initiated their relationship on that specific day. The insoles of these sneakers also pay tribute to Killer Mike's birthdate, April 20, 1975.

On April 20th, the Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low was made available to the public for a retail price of $130 USD.

3) Supreme X Nike SB Dunk Low “Rammellzee”

Expand Tweet

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low is crafted with a carefully designed canvas upper, embellished with Rammellzee's enticing artwork. The toe box, collar, quarter panel, and heel overlay exhibit his distinct designs. Meticulously positioned Black suede overlays enhance the aesthetic appeal, adorning the iconic Swooshes, forefoot, and eyestay.

Continuing the tradition of its predecessors, this shoe also comes with Golden "SUPREME" lace dubraes. The collaboration is highlighted by co-branded Nike SB and Supreme hangtags, emphasizing the prestigious partnership. The stylish Black midsole blends with the Gum rubber outsole, resulting in an aesthetically appealing design.

Expand Tweet

The highly anticipated Supreme x SB Dunk Low "Rammellzee" dropped on August 31st and was priced at $130 USD.

4) Born X Raised X Nike SB Dunk Low

Expand Tweet

The Born x Raised x SB Dunk Low is constructed with a White premium leather upper and lining, accompanied by Blue nubuck overlays and mesh tongues. The silhouette comes with holographic Swooshes and heel tabs.

Additionally, the phrase "One Block At A Time," which is Born x Raised's iconic motto, is embroidered on the forefoot and can be found on the tongue tags.

The laces contain a heartfelt statement, "In Loving Memory," heat-pressed and complemented by labeled lace tips. Moreover, the collaboration hints are conspicuous on heels, tongue labels, insoles, and outsoles, all of which showcase 3D text, providing an added sense of depth. The picture is completed with a White midsole and a Blue rubber outsole, creating a striking contrast.

Expand Tweet

The SB Dunk Low was made available for purchase on September 28th at specific skate shops and other retailers. The sneakers were priced at $130 USD.

5) Tightbooth X Nike SB Dunk Low

Expand Tweet

The Tightbooth x SB Dunk Low is designed as a sleek blend of White and Black tones. The sneaker includes a Black hairy suede upper with White leather overlays, which sport debossed scratch-like graphics, giving the design an edgy look.

The lateral side of the sneaker has Black tumbled leather Swooshes embellished with the Tightbooth label tag. The co-branding specifics rest on the padded tongue and insole of the unit. The sneaker is completed with a Black midsole and a White rubber outsole.

Expand Tweet

The highly anticipated Tightbooth x SB Dunk Low dropped in limited numbers on November 14th, exclusively available at handpicked skate shops and SNKRS. The sneakers were priced at $135 USD.

6) April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low

Expand Tweet

This SB Dunk Low iteration depicts a visually impactful color scheme, combining Racer Blue (Turbo Green) and Metallic Silver. The shoe comes with a White mesh upper, accompanied by a leather toe box and Racer Blue suede overlays.

The shoe showcases Metallic Silver Swooshes, April branding on the lateral ankle and heels, and padded tongues with the signature. The model is completed with a White midsole and an icy translucent rubber outsole, showcasing the brand's signature rose logo underneath.

Expand Tweet

The April Skateboards x SB Dunk Low will be available exclusively at select Nike SB skate shops on November 27. This collaboration provides a variety of sizing options for men, preschoolers, and toddlers. The prices are $135, $90, and $75 for men, preschoolers, and toddlers, respectively.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is a sneaker that deserves praise for its versatility, creativity, and quality. These are among the best collaborations of SB Dunk Low in 2023. Stay tuned to the brand's official website for the upcoming models.