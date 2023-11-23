Deion Sanders x Nike Air DT Max '96 "Black/Varsity Maize" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Sportswear is set to bring back a classic from the 90s, the Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 in the "Black/Varsity Maize" colorway. Coach Prime's highly anticipated Air Diamond Turf Max '96 comeback comes after his recent partnership with the Swoosh label, marking the revival of his signature line.

The recent teasers showing Kyler Murray and Shedeuar Sanders donning cleated versions of the Air Max have undoubtedly intensified the excitement surrounding this legendary sneaker model.

As per Sole Retriever, the Air DT Max '96 "Black/Varsity Maize" is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2024. It will be offered through select Nike Sportswear retailers, both offline and online, including Nike.com. With a price tag of $170 USD for men's sizing, this reissue offers a reminiscent exploration of the illustrious sneaker heritage.

Deion Sanders x Nike Air DT Max '96 "Black/Varsity Maize" shoes are contrasted with crisp white hues all over

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Deion Sanders sneaker comes with a clean white leather base paired with black nubuck panels, creating a unique torn-like aesthetic. The leather material offers both strength and comfort, while the nubuck component adds an element of sophistication and elegance. The overlays on the sneakers create a pattern reminiscent of the turf surface where Sanders showcased his dominance.

The midfoot strap is a highly distinctive characteristic of this footwear. The sneaker has an adjustable design with a convenient Velcro closure. The strap offers a personalized fit and enhanced fit while making a strong fashion statement. The midfoot strap showcases the iconic Swoosh logo in a contrasting white hue.

The swooshes on the side panels near the collar and the heel tab feature vibrant Varsity Maize accents, adding a lively touch and enhancing the shoe's visual appeal. The varsity maize color is also utilized for the insoles, featuring Sanders' name. The tongue of the Air DT Max '96 is black with a white football logo, adding to its iconic status from the golden era.

The midsole is made of white rubber with black accents, seamlessly connecting the upper and sole of the sneaker. The midsole sports a prominent Max Air unit that houses pressurized air within a flexible chamber. The shoe is completed with a white outer sole unit with a wavy pattern for enhanced traction and grip on diverse surfaces.

The Nike Air DT Max '96 is a classic shoe made in honor of Deion Sanders, one of the greatest football players and coaches of all time. Sanders's third signature shoe series, the Air Diamond Turf series, of which this model was a part, made its debut in 1996. The overall design of this shoe reflects Sanders’ personality and legacy.

Since Sanders and the Swoosh parted ways in the early 2000s, there has not been a working connection between the two prior to this year. Earlier, when Sanders enrolled at the University of Colorado in Boulder, he often competed for Jackson State University, which was supported by the sportswear outfitter Under Armour.

On the other hand, the retired athlete, who is now enshrined in the Hall of Fame, has been seen wearing Nike shoes since July.

The Air DT Max '96 "Black/Varsity Maize" is a classic sneaker that highlights the lasting impact of iconic designs in the ever-changing world of sneakers. Keep it locked with the official website of the Swoosh to cop this iconic piece.