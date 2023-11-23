UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 21 shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike’s basketball division recently offered its ultra-modern performance shoe, Nike LeBron 21, a joint makeover with UNKNWN. It is the latest model from the Nike x LeBron James sneaker catalog that was officially presented by the Swoosh in the past months of 2023. For the latest collab iteration of the model, the shoe is decked out in a Dark Russet outfit.

In the coming weeks of 2024, the UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 21 shoes will be made available for purchase. Note that the official word on this collab shoe is still awaited from the partnering labels.

They will be offered via UNKNWN, Nike, and other specialized stores both online and in-store. The retail price is set at $210, and the product is available in sizes for males.

UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 21 shoes are dressed in a Dark Russet ensemble

LeBron James, often referred to as "The King," has once more created NBA history when he became the first athlete to score more than 39,000 points in his professional career.

During this time, Bron was seen wearing his most recent namesake gear from Nike, the LeBron 21, which was produced up in a palette that was a collaboration with UNKNWN.

For the uninitiated, UNKNWN is a clothing business based in Miami that is co-owned by King James, alongside Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr.

This collaboration comes after the two entities, Nike Basketball and UNKNWN, collaborated effectively on the LeBron 20 “Message in a Bottle” rendition earlier in the year.

The UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 21 is a sneaker that exemplifies both aesthetic refinement as well as practicality.

The top is built from a material that is similar to suede, and it is primarily coated in a dark russet color. This results in a style that is sophisticated and put-together.

The basketball shoe features splashes of pink all over, including the interior of the Swoosh, some areas of the eyestays, and most noticeably on the LeBron and UNKNWN logo that is located on the tongue flap.

These bursts of pink provide a dynamic variance to the sneaker's overall design. In addition to that, the UNKNWN insignia is discretely stitched onto the suede heel tab, which draws attention to the joint facets of the shoe.

The layout incorporates a dark russet foam midsole that is decorated with pink splatter paint. It is located underneath the shoe. The bottom of this shoe is constructed from gum rubber.

Nike unveiled the design philosophy that went into the Nike LeBron 21 silhouette for King James:

"The LeBron XXI is built for basketball’s next generation. LeBron didn’t need to look very far to find his muse for the shoe: his 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Inspired by the notion of protection for the modern player, the shoe’s upper is inspired by an oyster shell, protecting the pearl inside."

The chief designer of the Nike LeBron 21 model, Jason Petrie, provides additional insight into the creation process of the shoe by noting:

“As we took our next steps from the LeBron XX, we were inspired by the way LeBron maintains his body and his game during the offseason.”

Keep an eye out for the debut of the gorgeously designed UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 21 shoes in the upcoming year.

Signing up for an account on Nike's website and using the SNKRS app are the only things you need to do in order to receive updates regarding the debut of these boots.