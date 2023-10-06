LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 “Tahitian” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The ongoing year has already witnessed another milestone in the enduring association of Nike and LeBron James in the form of the Nike LeBron 21.

Following the arrival of the silhouette's inaugural variants, now we have a "Tahitian" rendition. This variation is completely outfitted with a Black/Particle Grey-Wolf Grey-Pink Rise palette.

The newly emerged Nike LeBron 21 “Tahitian” colorway is anticipated to hit the shelves on November 3, 2023, as stated by Sole Retriever and other sneaker sources.

These shimmering footwear designs will be accessible via specific websites as well as in-store locations of select retailers, along with Nike’s official sites. The retail price of the product is set at $200 for the men's size and $160 for the grade school size.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 “Tahitian” shoes are dressed in black with iridescent accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The enthusiasm around the launch of LeBron James' eponymous footwear line is growing in tandem with fans' eagerness for the 21st season of his NBA career.

The cooperation between James and Nike has resulted in an uninterrupted supply of cutting-edge footwear designs. These designs combine high performance with compelling narratives.

A story that will warm your heart was just revealed in conjunction with the release of the LeBron 21 in the Akoya hue. The shoe exquisitely exemplifies the process of a pearl hitting its apex by drawing comparisons between the protective instincts of oysters and James' parental impulses.

In addition to the “Akoya” variant, the sneaker community has also recorded the silhouette’s “Melo Melo,” "Violet Dust," and “Abalone” iterations. So, now is the perfect moment for the “Tahitian” interpretation to grab the spotlight.

Expand Tweet

The opulence of Tahitian pearls is brought to life through the Tahitian coloring of the Nike LeBron 21 basketball shoe, which is largely clothed in black.

The complicated 360-degree zonal cabling structure is completely concealed by the textured top. This outer layer is then paired together with a mesh tongue flap, lace fasteners, sock liner, and a side-mounted Swoosh, providing an aesthetically pleasing upper.

The perfect amount of distinction is provided by the white decorations that can be found on LeBron's signature on the top of the tongue flap. Similar embellishments appear along the margins of the lateral and medial swooshes.

The heel section, on the other hand, is where you're likely to discover the real magic. The shimmering hues on the heel counter and some parts of the sole unit are a nod to the dazzling sheen of Tahitian pearls. These pearls can be found in the ocean off the coast of Tahiti.

The shoe's sole is composed entirely of black foam that incorporates a number of technologically advanced attributes. This includes a Zoom Turbo component in the forefoot, a 13-millimeter bottom-loaded Zoom element in the heel counter, Cushlon 2.0 all along its length, and a strong carbon fiber midfoot plate.

Performance is still the primary focus of the shoe's design. The style is finished off perfectly with the eye-catching green rubber outer sole unit.

Nike provides some information on an artistic push underlying the most recently introduced King James' Nike LeBron 21 silhouette in the following way:

"The LeBron XXI is built for basketball’s next generation. LeBron didn’t need to look very far to find his muse for the shoe: his 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Inspired by the notion of protection for the modern player, the shoe’s upper is inspired by an oyster shell, protecting the pearl inside."

Watch out for the new Nike LeBron 21 “Tahitian” shoes that will be offered in the following month.